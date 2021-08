NVE Introduces Tunneling Magnetoresistance Gear-Tooth Sensors

Part

Number Gear Pitch Package ABT250-00E 0.6 to 2 millimeters MSOP8 ABT375-00E 1 to 3 millimeters ABT500-00E 1.3 to 4 millimeters ABT600-00E 1.6 to 4.8 millimeters

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-August 30, 2021-NVE introduced the world's first practical non-inductive gear-tooth sensors 25 years ago, and is revolutionizing the market again with the world's first Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) gear-tooth sensors.NVE's ABT-Series Gear-Tooth Sensors are versatile analog sensors, typically used with back-biasing magnets to encode the position of a ferrous gear:The sensors have two channels to detect direction.Keyinclude:• 0.001° resolution• Large analog peak-to-peak signals• Operating frequency to 350 kHz• 150 °C operating temperatureinclude:• Motion, speed, and position sensing• Linear and rotational encoders• Closed-loop servo systems• Machine tools• Automotive sensorsFour ABT-Series models are available to match a wide range of gear pitches. All four are in stock for immediate delivery:The AG972-07E Demonstration Board showcases rotational encoding to a few thousandths of a degree with an ABT375-00E sensor. The kit includes a circuit board, a sensor, an eigh-digit rotational display, and a bias magnet. The demonstration is powered by two AAA batteries (included).The ABT250-00E, ABT375-00E, ABT500-00E, and ABT600-00E are available now for immediate delivery. The parts end-user price is $2.18 each in 1000-piece quantities, and distributor discounts are available. The AG972-07E Demonstration Board is also in stock for immediate delivery, with an end-user price of $195 and a distributor price of $146.25.Click here to download the ABT-Series Datasheet , or visit www.nve.com for more information.NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.