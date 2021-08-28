Log in
NVE : Introduces Tunneling Magnetoresistance Gear-Tooth Sensors

08/28/2021 | 10:42pm EDT
NVE Introduces Tunneling Magnetoresistance Gear-Tooth Sensors

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-August 30, 2021-NVE introduced the world's first practical non-inductive gear-tooth sensors 25 years ago, and is revolutionizing the market again with the world's first Tunneling Magnetoresistance (TMR) gear-tooth sensors.

NVE's ABT-Series Gear-Tooth Sensors are versatile analog sensors, typically used with back-biasing magnets to encode the position of a ferrous gear:


The sensors have two channels to detect direction.

Key features include:
• 0.001° resolution
• Large analog peak-to-peak signals
• Operating frequency to 350 kHz
• 150 °C operating temperature

Applications include:
• Motion, speed, and position sensing
• Linear and rotational encoders
• Closed-loop servo systems
• Machine tools
• Automotive sensors

Multiple Options
Four ABT-Series models are available to match a wide range of gear pitches. All four are in stock for immediate delivery:

Part
Number
Gear Pitch
Package
ABT250-00E 0.6 to 2 millimeters MSOP8
ABT375-00E 1 to 3 millimeters
ABT500-00E 1.3 to 4 millimeters
ABT600-00E 1.6 to 4.8 millimeters

Demonstration Board
The AG972-07E Demonstration Board showcases rotational encoding to a few thousandths of a degree with an ABT375-00E sensor. The kit includes a circuit board, a sensor, an eigh-digit rotational display, and a bias magnet. The demonstration is powered by two AAA batteries (included).

Available Now
The ABT250-00E, ABT375-00E, ABT500-00E, and ABT600-00E are available now for immediate delivery. The parts end-user price is $2.18 each in 1000-piece quantities, and distributor discounts are available. The AG972-07E Demonstration Board is also in stock for immediate delivery, with an end-user price of $195 and a distributor price of $146.25.

More Information
Click here to download the ABT-Series Datasheet, or visit www.nve.com for more information.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this announcement that relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

###

Disclaimer

NVE Corporation published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2021 02:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
