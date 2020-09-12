NVE Launches AET Line of TMR Rotational / Linear Sensors

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-September 14, 2020-NVE has launched the new AET-Series of TMR off-axis rotational / linear sensors, the world's only tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) encoder sensors.The sensors can be used with multipole ring magnets as rotary encoders or with magnetic scale tapes as linear motion sensors. High sensitivity allows for wide airgaps and accommodates mechanical tolerances.AETxxx half-bridge versions offer simplicity and miniaturization. AETxxxF full-bridge versions provide twice the output signal and maximize noise immunity. Sine and cosine outputs provide direction information. Typical output amplitude is 200 millivolts peak-to-peak per volt for half-bridge versions and 400 millivolts peak-to-peak per volt for full-bridge versions. The large output signals allow direct interface to common microcontrollers with no amplification.Standard AET-Series sensors are designed for pole pitches from 0.5 to five millimeters. Custom spacings are also available. Typical resolution is one one-thousandth of the pole pitch, or 0.5 microns or less for linear motion sensing and 0.02 degrees for rotation sensing with a 16-pole ring magnet.Key AET-Series sensorinclude:• Large analog signals (to 400 millivolts peak-to-peak per volt)• Excellent linearity and low distortion• 350 kilohertz operating frequency• 150 degrees Celsius operating temperatureAET-Seriesinclude:• Rotary encoders• Linear motion sensors• Motion, speed, and position sensing• Closed-loop servos• Automotive sensors

Available Now

Five AET-Series models are in stock for immediate delivery:



Part

Number Bridge

Config-

uration Pole

Pitch Package AET500-02E Half bridge 5 mm SOIC8 AET050F-00E Full bridge 0.5 mm MSOP8 AET075F-00E Full bridge 0.75 mm MSOP8 AET100F-00E Full bridge 1 mm MSOP8 AET120F-00E Full bridge 1.2 mm MSOP8

The AG965-07E Demonstration Kit showcases micron precision with an AET500-02E sensor. The kit includes:• A three by five-inch (76 by 127 millimeters) printed-circuit board• An AET500-02E five-millimeter pole-pitch sensor• On-board amplifier and microcontroller• A four digit position display• Five-millimeter pole-pitch magnetic tape• 3-D printed fixturing• LEDs to indicate pole detection• Powered by three AAA batteries (included)

The AG970-07E Evaluation Kit helps test AET-Series sensors with magnetic linear scale tape. The kit includes:

• All five AET-Series parts (unsoldered in tubes)

• A three by four-inch (76 by 101 millimeters) PCB with test points and screw terminals

• Detachable fixturing for magnetic linear scale tape (tape sold separately)

Available Now

AET-Series sensor prices start at $1.78 each in 1000-piece quantities. The AG965-07E Demonstration Kit price is $195 in single-piece quantities and the AG970-07E Evaluation Kit is priced at $65.

More Information

Click here to download the AET-Series datasheet, or visit www.nve.com for more information.

Leaders in Practical Spintronics

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this announcement that relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

