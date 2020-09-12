Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVE Corporation    NVEC

NVE CORPORATION

(NVEC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVE : Launches AET Line of TMR Rotational / Linear Sensors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/12/2020 | 08:20pm EDT

NVE Launches AET Line of TMR Rotational / Linear Sensors


EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-September 14, 2020-NVE has launched the new AET-Series of TMR off-axis rotational / linear sensors, the world's only tunneling magnetoresistance (TMR) encoder sensors.

Versatile
The sensors can be used with multipole ring magnets as rotary encoders or with magnetic scale tapes as linear motion sensors. High sensitivity allows for wide airgaps and accommodates mechanical tolerances.
Simple Interfaces
AETxxx half-bridge versions offer simplicity and miniaturization. AETxxxF full-bridge versions provide twice the output signal and maximize noise immunity. Sine and cosine outputs provide direction information. Typical output amplitude is 200 millivolts peak-to-peak per volt for half-bridge versions and 400 millivolts peak-to-peak per volt for full-bridge versions. The large output signals allow direct interface to common microcontrollers with no amplification.
Ridiculous Precision
Standard AET-Series sensors are designed for pole pitches from 0.5 to five millimeters. Custom spacings are also available. Typical resolution is one one-thousandth of the pole pitch, or 0.5 microns or less for linear motion sensing and 0.02 degrees for rotation sensing with a 16-pole ring magnet.
Key AET-Series sensor features include:
• Large analog signals (to 400 millivolts peak-to-peak per volt)
• Excellent linearity and low distortion
• 350 kilohertz operating frequency
• 150 degrees Celsius operating temperature
AET-Series applications include:
• Rotary encoders
• Linear motion sensors
• Motion, speed, and position sensing
• Closed-loop servos
• Automotive sensors

Available Now
Five AET-Series models are in stock for immediate delivery:

Part
Number 		Bridge
Config-
uration 		Pole
Pitch 		Package
AET500-02E Half bridge 5 mm SOIC8
AET050F-00E Full bridge 0.5 mm MSOP8
AET075F-00E Full bridge 0.75 mm MSOP8
AET100F-00E Full bridge 1 mm MSOP8
AET120F-00E Full bridge 1.2 mm MSOP8

Demonstration and Evaluation Kits
The AG965-07E Demonstration Kit showcases micron precision with an AET500-02E sensor. The kit includes:
• A three by five-inch (76 by 127 millimeters) printed-circuit board
• An AET500-02E five-millimeter pole-pitch sensor
• On-board amplifier and microcontroller
• A four digit position display
• Five-millimeter pole-pitch magnetic tape
• 3-D printed fixturing
• LEDs to indicate pole detection
• Powered by three AAA batteries (included)

The AG970-07E Evaluation Kit helps test AET-Series sensors with magnetic linear scale tape. The kit includes:
• All five AET-Series parts (unsoldered in tubes)
• A three by four-inch (76 by 101 millimeters) PCB with test points and screw terminals
• Detachable fixturing for magnetic linear scale tape (tape sold separately)
Available Now
AET-Series sensor prices start at $1.78 each in 1000-piece quantities. The AG965-07E Demonstration Kit price is $195 in single-piece quantities and the AG970-07E Evaluation Kit is priced at $65.

More Information
Click here to download the AET-Series datasheet, or visit www.nve.com for more information.

Leaders in Practical Spintronics
NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements used in this announcement that relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

###

Disclaimer

NVE Corporation published this content on 14 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2020 00:19:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NVE CORPORATION
09/12NVE : Launches AET Line of TMR Rotational / Linear Sensors
PU
08/31195;rsted A/S Ørsted Completes The Divestment Of Its Danish Power Distributio..
DJ
08/10NVE CORP /NEW/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
07/31NVE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/22NVE : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/22NVE : NEW/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
07/22NVE CORP /NEW/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
07/22NVE : Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
PU
07/13NVE Schedules Conference Call on First-Quarter Results
GL
06/24195;rsted A/S The Danish Competition Authorities And The Danish Energy Agency..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25,4 M - -
Net income 2020 14,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 26,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
Yield 2020 7,69%
Capitalization 242 M 242 M -
EV / Sales 2019 17,2x
EV / Sales 2020 8,89x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel A. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Terrence W. Glarner Chairman
Curt A. Reynders Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Peter G. Eames Vice President-Advanced Technology
Patricia M. Hollister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVE CORPORATION-29.97%242
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.87%386 327
NVIDIA CORPORATION106.79%300 220
INTEL CORPORATION-18.20%209 588
BROADCOM INC.13.82%144 666
QUALCOMM, INC.27.44%127 968
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group