NVE : Number of Shares Voted For - Form 8-K

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported) August 4, 2022





NVE Corporation

Number of Shares Voted For Withheld Abstain 1. Elect five directors: Terrence W. Glarner 3,066,755 389,986

- Daniel A. Baker 3,408,238 48,503 - Patricia M. Hollister 3,232,183 224,558 - Richard W. Kramp 3,320,118 68,403 - James W. Bracke 3,388,338 25,578 - Voted For Voted Against Abstain 2. Advisory approval of named executive officer compensation. 3,417,503 11,416 27,820 Voted For Voted Against Abstain 3. Ratify the selection of Boulay PLLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023. 4,064,026 28,853 4,239

SIGNATURE





Date August 5, 2022 NVE CORPORATION

/s/ DANIEL A.BAKER

Daniel A. Baker

President and CEO

Our 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders was held August 4, 2022 for the following purposes: (1) elect five directors; (2) advisory approval of named executive officer compensation; and (3) ratify the selection of Boulay PLLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023.

Proxies for the meeting were solicited pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Exchange Act. All of the director nominees attended the meeting. There were 4,830,826 shares of common stock entitled to vote with a majority represented at the meeting. The Board of Directors recommended a vote for each of the director nominees and for Proposals 2 and 3. There was no solicitation in opposition.

Final voting results were as follows:

Based on the results, each director nominee was elected, named executive officer compensation was approved, and the selection of our independent registered public accounting firm was ratified.

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.