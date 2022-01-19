NVE : Press release of NVE Corporation reporting results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 and announcing a quarterly dividend - Form 8-K
01/19/2022 | 04:15pm EST
PRESS RELEASE
For immediate release
NVE Corporation Reports Third Quarter Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-January 19, 2022-NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.
Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 4% to $6.29 million from $6.53 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 7% decrease in product sales partially offset by an 86% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 12% to $3.47 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $3.93 million, or $0.81 per share, for the prior-year quarter.
For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, total revenue increased 31% to $20.3 million from $15.5 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 31% increase in product sales and a 17% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 25% to $10.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, from $8.56 million, or $1.77 per share, for the nine months of fiscal 2021.
The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022.
"We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter despite supply-chain disruptions that delayed product shipments," said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D. "We ended the quarter well-positioned with work-in-process product inventories."
NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.
Statements used in this press release that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, such factors as risks and uncertainties related to future sales and revenues, our dependence on critical suppliers and packaging vendors, and risks related to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC.
###
NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
QUARTERS ENDED DECMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)
Quarter Ended Dec. 31
2021
2020
Revenue
Product sales
$
5,916,790
$
6,332,349
Contract research and development
374,019
201,013
Total revenue
6,290,809
6,533,362
Cost of sales
1,385,006
1,075,048
Gross profit
4,905,803
5,458,314
Expenses
Research and development
596,492
702,216
Selling, general, and administrative
272,159
311,356
Total expenses
868,651
1,013,572
Income from operations
4,037,152
4,444,742
Interest income
283,940
365,498
Income before taxes
4,321,092
4,810,240
Provision for income taxes
855,685
884,531
Net income
$
3,465,407
$
3,925,709
Net income per share - basic
$
0.72
$
0.81
Net income per share - diluted
$
0.72
$
0.81
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
1.00
$
1.00
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
4,833,604
4,833,232
Diluted
4,835,770
4,833,261
NVE CORPORATION
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
NINE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2021 AND 2020 (Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended Dec. 31
2021
2020
Revenue
Product sales
$
19,500,567
$
14,850,157
Contract research and development
766,866
653,252
Total revenue
20,267,433
15,503,409
Cost of sales
4,698,720
2,852,757
Gross profit
15,568,713
12,650,652
Expenses
Research and development
2,112,630
2,399,164
Selling, general, and administrative
1,221,893
1,024,549
Total expenses
3,334,523
3,423,713
Income from operations
12,234,190
9,226,939
Interest income
868,519
1,166,102
Income before taxes
13,102,709
10,393,041
Provision for income taxes
2,411,228
1,833,127
Net income
$
10,691,481
$
8,559,914
Net income per share - basic
$
2.21
$
1.77
Net income per share - diluted
$
2.21
$
1.77
Cash dividends declared per common share
$
3.00
$
3.00
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic
4,833,356
4,834,324
Diluted
4,835,781
4,834,411
NVE CORPORATION
BALANCE SHEETS
DECEMBER 31 AND MARCH 31, 2021
(Unaudited)
Dec. 31, 2021
March 31, 2021
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,967,657
$
10,427,340
Marketable securities, short-term
22,482,494
7,678,957
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000
NVE Corporation published this content on 19 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2022 21:14:17 UTC.