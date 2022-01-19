NVE : Press release of NVE Corporation reporting results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021 and announcing a quarterly dividend - Form 8-K

PRESS RELEASE

Quarter Ended Dec. 31 2021 2020 Revenue Product sales $ 5,916,790 $ 6,332,349 Contract research and development 374,019 201,013 Total revenue 6,290,809 6,533,362 Cost of sales 1,385,006 1,075,048 Gross profit 4,905,803 5,458,314 Expenses Research and development 596,492 702,216 Selling, general, and administrative 272,159 311,356 Total expenses 868,651 1,013,572 Income from operations 4,037,152 4,444,742 Interest income 283,940 365,498 Income before taxes 4,321,092 4,810,240 Provision for income taxes 855,685 884,531 Net income $ 3,465,407 $ 3,925,709 Net income per share - basic $ 0.72 $ 0.81 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.81 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 1.00 $ 1.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,604 4,833,232 Diluted 4,835,770 4,833,261

Nine Months Ended Dec. 31 2021 2020 Revenue Product sales $ 19,500,567 $ 14,850,157 Contract research and development 766,866 653,252 Total revenue 20,267,433 15,503,409 Cost of sales 4,698,720 2,852,757 Gross profit 15,568,713 12,650,652 Expenses Research and development 2,112,630 2,399,164 Selling, general, and administrative 1,221,893 1,024,549 Total expenses 3,334,523 3,423,713 Income from operations 12,234,190 9,226,939 Interest income 868,519 1,166,102 Income before taxes 13,102,709 10,393,041 Provision for income taxes 2,411,228 1,833,127 Net income $ 10,691,481 $ 8,559,914 Net income per share - basic $ 2.21 $ 1.77 Net income per share - diluted $ 2.21 $ 1.77 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 3.00 $ 3.00 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 4,833,356 4,834,324 Diluted 4,835,781 4,834,411







Dec. 31, 2021 March 31, 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,967,657 $ 10,427,340 Marketable securities, short-term 22,482,494 7,678,957 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for uncollectible accounts of $15,000 3,038,203 1,964,281 Inventories 4,367,675 3,900,777 Prepaid expenses and other assets 921,846 391,278 Total current assets 39,777,875 24,362,633 Fixed assets Machinery and equipment 9,312,982 9,254,664 Leasehold improvements 1,810,872 1,810,872 11,123,854 11,065,536 Less accumulated depreciation and amortization 10,886,378 10,728,853 Net fixed assets 237,476 336,683 Deferred tax assets 260,134 73,538 Marketable securities, long-term 27,179,552 47,038,669 Right-of-use asset - operating lease 593,715 689,216 Total assets $ 68,048,752 $ 72,500,739 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 111,243 $ 336,591 Accrued payroll and other 812,502 540,474 Operating lease 152,807 150,273 Total current liabilities 1,076,552 1,027,338 Operating lease 482,798 581,459 Total liabilities 1,559,350 1,608,797 Shareholders' equity Common stock 48,337 48,332 Additional paid-in capital 19,411,158 19,338,127 Accumulated other comprehensive income 433,759 1,101,119 Retained earnings 46,596,148 50,404,364 Total shareholders' equity 66,489,402 70,891,942 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 68,048,752 $ 72,500,739

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn.-January 19, 2022-NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced today financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021.Total revenue for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 4% to $6.29 million from $6.53 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was due to a 7% decrease in product sales partially offset by an 86% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 decreased 12% to $3.47 million, or $0.72 per diluted share, compared to $3.93 million, or $0.81 per share, for the prior-year quarter.For the first nine months of fiscal 2022, total revenue increased 31% to $20.3 million from $15.5 million for the first nine months of the prior year. The increase was due to a 31% increase in product sales and a 17% increase in contract research and development revenue. Net income increased 25% to $10.7 million, or $2.21 per diluted share, from $8.56 million, or $1.77 per share, for the nine months of fiscal 2021.The company also announced a quarterly cash dividend to shareholders of $1.00 per share of common stock, payable February 28, 2022 to shareholders of record as of January 31, 2022."We are pleased to report solid earnings for the quarter despite supply-chain disruptions that delayed product shipments," said NVE President and Chief Executive Officer Daniel A. Baker, Ph.D. "We ended the quarter well-positioned with work-in-process product inventories."NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.