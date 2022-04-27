Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVE Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVEC   US6294452064

NVE CORPORATION

(NVEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
47.33 USD   -1.74%
04:06pNVE Schedules Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
GL
03/27NVE : Introduces High-Sensitivity I²C Magnetometer
PU
02/02NVE CORP /NEW/ Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVE Schedules Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year Results

04/27/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., April 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 on Wednesday, May 4, 2022 after the close of the Nasdaq Regular Market. The company will hold its quarterly conference call later that day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

The quarterly call will be webcast live in a listen-only mode through the Investor Events page of NVE’s Website (www.nve.com). An archive of the call will also be available on the NVE’s Website.

To phone into the conference call, parties should dial 877-992-4463 inside the U.S., or 206-462-5569 and enter conference code 3122 17 0542.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements we use that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

###


All news about NVE CORPORATION
04:06pNVE Schedules Conference Call on Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal Year Results
GL
03/27NVE : Introduces High-Sensitivity I²C Magnetometer
PU
02/02NVE CORP /NEW/ Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02/02NVE Corporation Executes Amendment to the Supplier Partnering Agreement with Pacesetter..
CI
01/28NVE CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/19TRANSCRIPT : NVE Corporation, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 19, 2022
CI
01/19NVE CORP /NEW/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
01/19NVE Corporation Appoints Joseph R. Schmitz as Chief Financial Officer
CI
01/19NVE : Press release of NVE Corporation reporting results for the quarter and nine months e..
PU
01/19NVE : Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 21,4 M - -
Net income 2021 11,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 64,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 29,0x
Yield 2021 5,71%
Capitalization 233 M 233 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,17x
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 98,3%
Chart NVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph R. Schmitz Chief Financial Officer
Terrence W. Glarner Chairman
Peter G. Eames Vice President-Advanced Technology
Patricia M. Hollister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVE CORPORATION-29.47%233
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-14.47%482 138
NVIDIA CORPORATION-36.12%470 454
BROADCOM INC.-15.83%228 666
INTEL CORPORATION-11.61%186 116
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-10.63%155 302