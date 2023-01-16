Advanced search
    NVEC   US6294452064

NVE CORPORATION

(NVEC)
01-13-2023
75.00 USD   +1.04%
01/09U.S. wants to deploy missile-armed Marines along Japan's Okinawa islands -Yomiuri
RE
01/09U.S. wants to deploy missile-armed Marines along Japan's Okinawa islands -Yomiuri
RE
2022Nve : Introduces the World's Most Sensitive Magnetometer IC
PU
NVE Schedules Conference Call on Third-Quarter Results

01/16/2023
EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVE Corporation (Nasdaq: NVEC) announced that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 after the close of the Nasdaq Regular Market. The company will hold its quarterly conference call later that day at 4:00 p.m. Central Time.

The quarterly call will be webcast live in a listen-only mode through the Investor Events page of NVE’s Website (www.nve.com). An archive of the call will also be available on the NVE’s Website.

To dial in to the conference call, parties should register here to receive the call-in number and a unique PIN.

NVE is a leader in the practical commercialization of spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store and transmit information. The company manufactures high-performance spintronic products including sensors and couplers that are used to acquire and transmit data.

Statements we use that relate to future plans, events, financial results or performance are forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, among others, the risk factors listed from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other reports filed with the SEC.

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 27,0 M - -
Net income 2022 14,5 M - -
Net cash 2022 55,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 18,2x
Yield 2022 7,34%
Capitalization 362 M 362 M -
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 7,72x
Nbr of Employees 48
Free-Float 98,2%
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Joseph R. Schmitz Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Terrence W. Glarner Chairman
Peter G. Eames Vice President-Advanced Technology
Patricia M. Hollister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVE CORPORATION15.83%362
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.60%427 979
NVIDIA CORPORATION15.64%415 884
BROADCOM INC.3.55%241 956
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS8.35%162 464
QUALCOMM, INC.9.37%134 789