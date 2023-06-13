Advanced search
    NVEC   US6294452064

NVE CORPORATION

(NVEC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-12 pm EDT
95.52 USD   -0.62%
Norway to mandate solar power for new government buildings from 2024

06/13/2023 | 06:24am EDT
OSLO (Reuters) - All new government buildings in Norway should have solar panels from 2024 as part of a wider plan to expand the use of the technology, according to a budget deal agreed on Tuesday.

The deal is part of a wider agreement between Norway's centre-left minority government and the opposition Socialist Left Party on a revised fiscal budget for 2023.

The parties agreed that new buildings must include solar power and/or locally produced energy, unless project-specific circumstances rule out such inclusion. The demand will also apply to larger upgrades and refurbishment projects.

In addition, the government should introduce legislation in 2024 to mandate the same rules for larger commercial buildings.

The deal also seeks to simplify permitting for new commercial solar power installations as well as removing obstacles for sharing solar-generated electricity locally.

Under the budget deal, Norway will also establish a 2030 target for 8 terawatt hours (TWh) of annual solar power production, around 5% of the country's average annual output of around 155 TWh.

Norwegian power generation is dominated by hydro and wind power but it could face a power deficit from as early as 2027, prompting calls for a speedier deployment of new electricity production.

Solar power in Norway currently produces around 0.3 TWh per year, according to energy regulator NVE.

Norway significantly lags its Nordic neighbours, with solar power accounting for 1.2% of Swedish power generation in 2022, while taking a 6.1% share of Danish power demand.

(Reporting by Nora Buli; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 38,3 M - -
Net income 2023 22,7 M - -
Net cash 2023 52,8 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 17,7x
Yield 2023 4,82%
Capitalization 461 M 461 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,72x
EV / Sales 2023 9,10x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 98,2%
Chart NVE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVE Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Daniel A. Baker President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Nelson Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Manager
Terrence W. Glarner Chairman
Peter G. Eames Vice President-Advanced Technology
Patricia M. Hollister Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVE CORPORATION47.52%461
NVIDIA CORPORATION170.17%976 441
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED27.98%483 609
BROADCOM INC.52.98%352 995
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.99.46%208 043
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.34%157 968
