Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NVent Electric plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:17:54 2023-04-25 pm EDT
43.50 USD   -0.71%
01:45pNvent Electric : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
01:40pNvent Electric Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:01pNVent Electric plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVent Electric : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K

04/25/2023 | 01:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): April 24, 2023

Commission file number 001-38265

nVent Electric plc

(Exact name of Registrant as specified in its charter)

Ireland 98-1391970

(State or other jurisdiction of

incorporation or organization)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification number)

The Mille, 1000 Great West Road, 8th Floor (East), London, TW8 9DW, United Kingdom

(Address of principal executive offices)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code:44-20-3966-0279

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

¨

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Ordinary Shares, nominal value $0.01 per share NVT New York Stock Exchange

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.405) or Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.12b-2).

¨Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ¨

ITEM 8.01 Other Events.

On April 24, 2023, nVent Electric plc (the "Company") and nVent Finance S.à r.l. ("nVent Finance") entered into an Underwriting Agreement (the "Underwriting Agreement") with J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc., as representatives of the several underwriters listed therein (the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which nVent Finance agreed to sell, and the Underwriters agreed to purchase, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of nVent Finance's 5.650% Senior Notes due 2033 (the "Notes"), in a public offering (the "Offering"). The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed as to payment of principal and interest by the Company. The Offering is expected to close on May 3, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Notes are registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, pursuant to a Registration Statement on Form S-3 (Registration No. 333-260579) that the Company and nVent Finance filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on October 29, 2021. The Company is filing the Underwriting Agreement as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K for purposes of such Registration Statement. The description of the Underwriting Agreement set forth above is qualified by reference to the Underwriting Agreement filed as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)           Exhibits. The exhibits listed in the Exhibit Index below are filed as part of this report.

Exhibit Index

Exhibit

Number

Description
1.1 Underwriting Agreement, dated April 24, 2023, among nVent Electric plc, nVent Finance S.à r.l., andJ.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc. and Citigroup Global Markets Inc. as representatives of the several underwriters listed therein.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized, on April 25, 2023.

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Registrant
By: /s/ Sara E. Zawoyski
Sara E. Zawoyski
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Attachments

Disclaimer

nVent Electric plc published this content on 25 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 April 2023 17:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
01:45pNvent Electric : Underwriting Agreement - Form 8-K
PU
01:40pNvent Electric Plc : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:01pNVent Electric plc to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conferen..
BU
03:36aNVent Electric Prices $500 Million of Senior Notes
MT
04/24NVent Prices $500.0 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
04/19NVent Electric Sees Higher Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue
MT
04/19NVent Announces Preliminary First Quarter 2023 Financial Results
BU
04/14NVent Electric plc to Release First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Earnings Co..
BU
04/04Nvent Electric Plc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial S..
AQ
04/04Fitch Affirms nVent Electric at 'BBB' on Proposed ECM Acquisition
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 3 081 M - -
Net income 2023 374 M - -
Net Debt 2023 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 18,4x
Yield 2023 1,67%
Capitalization 7 258 M 7 258 M -
EV / Sales 2023 2,52x
EV / Sales 2024 2,31x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Duration : Period :
nVent Electric plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 43,81 $
Average target price 52,20 $
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC13.88%7 258
KEYENCE CORPORATION21.22%112 473
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE17.23%94 464
EATON CORPORATION PLC4.36%65 272
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-10.90%48 906
WEG S.A.4.52%33 476
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer