nVent Electric plc is a global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. The Company designs, manufactures, markets, installs and services products and solutions. It operates in three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control and power equipment. Its cooling, power distribution and enclosures solutions manage power and create protected operating environments for applications. The Electrical & Fastening Solutions segment provides fastening solutions that connect and protect electrical and mechanical systems and civil structures. The Thermal Management segment provides electric thermal solutions that connect and protect critical buildings, infrastructure, industrial processes and people. It has a portfolio of brands, including nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF, TRACER, ILSCO, Gardner Bender, and King Innovation.