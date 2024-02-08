nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the following investor events:

Citi’s 2024 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Sara Zawoyski, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Barclays 41st Annual Industrials Select Conference on Thursday, February 22, 2024. Sara Zawoyski, Chief Financial Officer, will speak at 9:45 a.m. ET.

These events will be webcast live and a replay will be available on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations.

