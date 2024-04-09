Increased global representation of women in management by 4%. Increased renewable energy consumption to 15%. Reduced total greenhouse gas emissions by 9%. Improved our safety performance, reducing total recordable incident rate by more than 20%. Achieved its goal, ahead of target, to make 100% of product environmental data digitally accessible to customers.

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced the release of its 2023 Sustainability Report. The report shares nVent's 2023 achievements in each of its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) focus areas of People, Products, Planet and Governance and provides updates on progress towards its ESG goals. The report also highlights two new goals, as described below.

nVent Chair and Chief Executive Officer Beth Wozniak said, “At nVent, we are building a more sustainable and electrified world. Our commitment to sustainability is integral to how we operate, and we took measurable steps to improve our environmental impact in 2023. I’m proud of the journey we are on and what we have accomplished.”

To further demonstrate its commitment to environmental stewardship, nVent also introduced two new ESG goals to achieve by 2030 within its Products and Planet pillars.

In the Products pillar, to eliminate 100% of single-use plastics in all product packaging.*

In the Planet pillar, to achieve a 25% reduction in water consumption from the baseline year of 2019.

The report also details the important external recognitions the company received in 2023, including receiving a gold sustainability rating from EcoVadis, being named one of Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Manufacturing & Production and being listed as one of America’s Greenest Companies by Newsweek.

A full copy of the 2023 Sustainability Report can be downloaded at nVent.com/ESG.

* Based on outbound products shipped from nVent facilities

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, ILSCO, RAYCHEM and SCHROFF are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

