Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NVent Electric plc    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

nVent Electric : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/28/2020 | 05:19pm EDT

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per share on November 6, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 23, 2020.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “would,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include adverse effects on our business operations or financial results, including due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; the strength of housing and related markets; volatility in currency exchange rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
05:19pNVENT ELECTRIC : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/03NVENT ELECTRIC PLC : to Participate in the 2020 RBC Capital Markets Global Indus..
BU
08/06NVENT ELECTRIC : Unveils UL Listed RAYCHEM Heat Tracing Controllers
BU
07/31NVENT ELECTRIC : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
07/31NVENT ELECTRIC PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
07/31NVENT : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/31NVENT ELECTRIC : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial ResultsOpen link in a n..
PU
07/31NVENT ELECTRIC PLC : Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results Available on Company'..
BU
07/22NVENT ELECTRIC : Publishes its First Social Responsibility Report
BU
07/21NVENT ELECTRIC PLC : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Host E..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 964 M - -
Net income 2020 144 M - -
Net Debt 2020 889 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 4,27%
Capitalization 2 943 M 2 943 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,95x
EV / Sales 2021 1,78x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Duration : Period :
nVent Electric plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 25,00 $
Last Close Price 17,32 $
Spread / Highest target 67,4%
Spread / Average Target 44,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 27,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC-32.29%2 943
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.84%108 505
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.40%63 975
NIDEC CORPORATION29.50%53 076
EATON CORPORATION PLC5.53%39 994
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.64%38 443
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group