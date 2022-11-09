Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  NVent Electric plc
  News
  Summary
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:36 2022-11-09 pm EST
38.21 USD   -0.77%
11/08nVent HOFFMAN Software Will Simplify Engineering Processes and Connect Fabrication and Workers to Drive Productivity
BU
11/08NVent Electric plc to Preview Its Upcoming Digital Manufacturing Software Portfolio At Rockwell Automation Fair in Chicago
CI
11/03nVent Electric plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
nVent Electric : Baird 2022 Global Industrials Conference

11/09/2022 | 02:21pm EST
Baird 2022 Global Industrials Conference

Beth Wozniak, Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statement and Key Definitions

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words

"targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future,"

"are confident," or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this presentation are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the adverse effects on our business operations or financial results, including due to the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and potential impairment of goodwill and trade names; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; volatility in currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; inability to mitigate material and other cost inflation; risks related to the availability of, and cost inflation in, supply chain inputs, including labor, raw materials, commodities, packaging and transportation; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses including risks associated with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including nVent's Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. nVent Electric plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this presentation.

Key Definitions and Notes

Except as otherwise noted all references to 2022 and 2021 represent our results for the period indicated, presented on an adjusted basis. "Organic Sales" refers to GAAP revenue excluding (1) the impact of currency translation and (2) the impact of revenue from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition less the amount of sales attributable to divested product lines not considered discontinued operations. "Segment Income" represents Operating Income exclusive of non- cash intangible amortization, certain acquisition related costs, costs of restructuring activities, impairments and other unusual non-operating items. Return on Sales ("ROS") equals Segment Income divided by Sales.

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

2

nVent Overview

Company Characteristics

  • Leader in Connection and Protection
  • Industry leading positions and strong brands
  • Well-positionedwith strong secular trends around the electrification of everything
  • Attractive margin profile

Segments

23%

Thermal

50%

Management

Enclosures

27%

Electrical and

Fastening

Solutions

Full-year 2021 Financials

$2.5B 17.7% $1.96

Net Sales

ROS

Adj. EPS

23%

30bps

31%

Verticals

Geographies

21%

43%

11%

Infrastructure

Developing

Industrial

8%

23%

Energy

Developed

28%

Europe

Commercial

& Residential

100%

FCF conversion

of Adj. Net Income

2%

Other

Developed

64%

U.S. and

Canada

High performance electrical company focused on Connection and Protection

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

3

3

Our Strategy

One nVent

STRATEGIC DRIVERS

High

New

Global Growth

Growth Verticals

Products & Innovation

Grow

Acquisitions and Partnerships

Transform

Digital Acceleration

Working Capital

Productivity and

Velocity

Executing on our strategy to drive performance and value

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

4

Building a More Sustainable and Electrified World

We're building a more sustainable and electrified world

Macro Trends

Electrification of Everything

Importance of Sustainability

Infrastructure Investments

50%

~$800B

Total Energy

EU Recovery Plan and

consumption in

"Next Generation"

Industry and Buildings

stimulus

by 2050*

~$900B

US Infrastructure Bill and Inflation Reduction Act

investment

Strong Value Propositions

  • Energy efficiency
  • Resiliency and protection
  • Time savings and labor savings
  • Safety
  • Product lifespan and serviceability

Liquid Cooling

Electrical Connections

~30% greater PUE than

50% faster installation**

typical air-cooled installations

20% reduction in total

installed cost**

Investing in Sustainability and Electrification

New Product Sustainability

By 2025, >90% of New Product Introductions expected to use eco-friendly materials, designed with lower environmental impact, and/or improve end-user safety and experience

Acquisitions

$200M+ added in annual revenue

Sustainability and electrification are core to our business strategy

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

Note: PUE - Power, Usage, Efficiency

Sources: * U.S. Energy Information Administration

5

** Based on nVent internal estimates

Disclaimer

nVent Electric plc published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2022 19:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
