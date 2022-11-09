nVent Electric : Baird 2022 Global Industrials Conference

Forward-Looking Statement and Key Definitions

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains statements that we believe to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words

"targets," "plans," "believes," "expects," "intends," "will," "likely," "may," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "should," "would," "positioned," "strategy," "future,"

"are confident," or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this presentation are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the adverse effects on our business operations or financial results, including due to the overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the impact of the novel coronavirus 2019 ("COVID-19") pandemic and potential impairment of goodwill and trade names; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; volatility in currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; inability to mitigate material and other cost inflation; risks related to the availability of, and cost inflation in, supply chain inputs, including labor, raw materials, commodities, packaging and transportation; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses including risks associated with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and related sanctions; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including nVent's Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation. nVent Electric plc assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this presentation.

Key Definitions and Notes

Except as otherwise noted all references to 2022 and 2021 represent our results for the period indicated, presented on an adjusted basis. "Organic Sales" refers to GAAP revenue excluding (1) the impact of currency translation and (2) the impact of revenue from acquired businesses recorded prior to the first anniversary of the acquisition less the amount of sales attributable to divested product lines not considered discontinued operations. "Segment Income" represents Operating Income exclusive of non- cash intangible amortization, certain acquisition related costs, costs of restructuring activities, impairments and other unusual non-operating items. Return on Sales ("ROS") equals Segment Income divided by Sales.

Baird 2022 Global Industrial Conference

2