    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-08-17 pm EDT
36.42 USD   -1.97%
NVENT ELECTRIC : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
INSIDER SELL : Nvent Electric
MT
New nVent HOFFMAN RackChiller CDU800 Optimizes Cooling Performance in Minimal Space
BU
nVent Electric : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Zawoyski Sara E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
nVent Electric plc [NVT] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
_____ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
EVP & Chief Financial Officer /
(Last) (First) (Middle)
1665 UTICA AVENUE , SUITE 700
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
ST. LOUIS PARK MN 55416
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Zawoyski Sara E
1665 UTICA AVENUE
SUITE 700
ST. LOUIS PARK, MN55416

EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ John K. Wilson, Attorney-in-Fact for Sara E. Zawoyski 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) End-of-period holdings include monthly purchases under the nVent Electric plc Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) in exempt transactions pursuant to Rule 16b-3(c).
(2) The price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The prices actually received ranged from $36.88 to $36.89. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and will provide to any security holder of the issuer, or the SEC staff, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each price within the range for all transactions reported in this Form 4 utilizing a weighted average price.
(3) End-of-period holdings include shares acquired under a dividend reinvestment plan in exempt transactions not required to be reported pursuant to Section 16(a).
(4) Shares of nVent Electric plc will be delivered to the reporting person in accordance with their irrevocable deferral election.
(5) This option is presently exercisable in full.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

nVent Electric plc published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
