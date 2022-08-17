nVent Electric : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Zawoyski Sara E
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
nVent Electric plc [NVT]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
EVP & Chief Financial Officer /
1665 UTICA AVENUE , SUITE 700
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
ST. LOUIS PARK
MN
55416
Zawoyski Sara E
1665 UTICA AVENUE
SUITE 700
ST. LOUIS PARK, MN55416
EVP & Chief Financial Officer
Signatures
/s/ John K. Wilson, Attorney-in-Fact for Sara E. Zawoyski
2022-08-17
Explanation of Responses:
End-of-period holdings include monthly purchases under the nVent Electric plc Employee Stock Purchase Plan (ESPP) in exempt transactions pursuant to Rule 16b-3(c).
(2)
The price in Column 4 is a weighted average price. The prices actually received ranged from $36.88 to $36.89. The reporting person has provided to the issuer, and will provide to any security holder of the issuer, or the SEC staff, upon request, information regarding the number of shares sold at each price within the range for all transactions reported in this Form 4 utilizing a weighted average price.
(3)
End-of-period holdings include shares acquired under a dividend reinvestment plan in exempt transactions not required to be reported pursuant to Section 16(a).
(4)
Shares of nVent Electric plc will be delivered to the reporting person in accordance with their irrevocable deferral election.
(5)
This option is presently exercisable in full.
nVent Electric plc published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:08 UTC.