MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  NVent Electric plc    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

nVent Electric : ‘Powers Up' New HOFFMAN Website for Customers, Making It Easy to Search and Select Products Instantly

02/02/2021 | 09:31am EST
New Website Makes it Easier To Do Business

To meet the quick-turn, high-quality product needs of panel builders, OEMs, system integrators and distributors, nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today launched a new website for nVent HOFFMAN products (hoffman.nvent.com). The new website seamlessly guides customers through selecting a product, requesting a quote and finding their closest distributor or sales representative in North America. nVent HOFFMAN products comprise the electrical industry’s most comprehensive protection portfolio of enclosures that meet global and local standards for a vast range of applications.

“The robust capabilities of our new website make it much easier for our customers to find the products, accessories, technical specifications and drawings they need,” said Karla Leis, Vice President and General Manager at nVent. “This is one of many digital investments we are making to enable our customers to quickly get the solutions they need to maximize productivity and grow their businesses.”

Easy to do business with

Now, thanks to the powerful functionality and enriched, intuitive design, customers can easily search, select and request a quote.

  • Quickly find and select the right products. Using strong search capabilities and intuitive filters, customers can narrow their selections, in just a few clicks, to those that best meet their requirements. Customers can also easily find quick-ship products that ship in two days or less through the HOFFMAN on Demand program.
  • Easily find and choose nearby distributors for fast delivery. With an easy-to-find locator for the nearest authorized distributors, customers can filter selections for fast delivery based on available inventory and proximity to one of more than 3,000 distribution locations.
  • Access expert resources and tools. To make engineering work and the handling of products easy, customers can get detailed technical documentation, animated mounting instructions, software and more. They can access online configurators, drawings in more than 40 different formats, product data sheets, installation instructions and selection tools, and have quick access to after-market support, such as field service, a spare parts look-up tool and warranty information. Customers also can find whitepapers, case studies, videos, brochures and user manuals throughout the website, all aggregated in a searchable resource library.

With more than 12,000 products and tailored solutions, nVent offers a global manufacturing footprint and a uniquely complete range of IEC and NEMA electrical enclosures under the nVent HOFFMAN brand. All nVent HOFFMAN products are manufactured to the highest standards, and backed by service and sales support around the world.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 991 M - -
Net income 2020 -39,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 878 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -97,3x
Yield 2020 3,15%
Capitalization 3 809 M 3 809 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,35x
EV / Sales 2021 2,21x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Duration : Period :
nVent Electric plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,67 $
Last Close Price 22,39 $
Spread / Highest target 42,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC-3.86%3 809
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.55%133 322
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE4.31%79 817
NIDEC CORPORATION9.36%79 241
EATON CORPORATION PLC-2.03%48 652
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.27%48 449
