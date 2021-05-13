Log in
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
nVent Electric : Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/13/2021 | 05:42pm EDT
nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) announced today that it will pay a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.175 per ordinary share on August 6, 2021, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 23, 2021.

About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

CAUTION CONCERNING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains statements that we believe to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact are forward looking statements. Without limitation, any statements preceded or followed by or that include the words “targets,” “plans,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “likely,” “may,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “should,” “would,” “positioned,” “strategy,” “future,” “are confident,” or words, phrases or terms of similar substance or the negative thereof, are forward-looking statements. All projections in this press release are also forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include adverse effects on our business operations or financial results, including due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and potential impairment of goodwill and trade names; overall global economic and business conditions impacting our business; the ability to achieve the benefits of our restructuring plans; the ability to successfully identify, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions; competition and pricing pressures in the markets we serve, including the impacts of tariffs; the strength of housing and related markets; volatility in currency exchange rates and commodity prices; inability to generate savings from excellence in operations initiatives consisting of lean enterprise, supply management and cash flow practices; increased risks associated with operating foreign businesses; the ability to deliver backlog and win future project work; failure of markets to accept new product introductions and enhancements; the impact of changes in laws and regulations, including those that limit U.S. tax benefits; the outcome of litigation and governmental proceedings; and the ability to achieve our long-term strategic operating goals. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. nVent assumes no obligation, and disclaims any obligation, to update the information contained in this press release.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 199 M - -
Net income 2021 242 M - -
Net Debt 2021 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 21,5x
Yield 2021 2,29%
Capitalization 5 126 M 5 126 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,66x
EV / Sales 2022 2,49x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC31.26%5 126
KEYENCE CORPORATION-10.24%115 322
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.08%85 599
NIDEC CORPORATION-7.78%64 039
EATON CORPORATION PLC19.60%57 260
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.16.15%55 982