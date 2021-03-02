nVent Electric : Announces Strategic Agreement With CoolIT Systems, Providing New Levels of Rack-Level Liquid Cooling for the Data Center Industry

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced a strategic alliance agreement with CoolIT Systems Inc., a global leader in modular, scalable data center liquid cooling technology. With the integration of products from CoolIT and nVent HOFFMAN and SCHROFF brands, customers will have complete and reliable high-density liquid cooled enclosure protection solutions. Both parties remain independently owned and operated.

As millions of data servers are installed worldwide each year, heat density of equipment in high-performance data centers continues to drive the needs for more efficient and effective cooling technologies. Together, nVent and CoolIT will provide complete high-density liquid cooling solutions for data center, hyperscale and edge computing applications.

“Liquid cooling has become the new standard for scalable, energy-efficient data center deployments,” said Patrick McGinn, Executive Vice President of Business Operations at CoolIT Systems. “This commercial partnership with nVent positions CoolIT to better serve the data center industry with deep combined knowledge and the ability to provide comprehensive designs, solutions and services to our customers.”

“CoolIT’s technology complements nVent’s liquid cooling product offering, and provides customers with solutions from outside the rack all the way to the chip,” said Joe Ruzynski, president of Enclosures for nVent. “This alliance marks a new chapter in our data center cooling evolution, and presents compelling growth opportunities for both companies.”

About CoolIT Systems

CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world’s most demanding high-performance computing environments. In the desktop enthusiast market, CoolIT provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems utilizing its patented split flow technologies. Through its modular, Direct Liquid Cooling technology, Rack DLC™, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies. CoolIT partners with the global IT OEM leaders and Cloud Service Providers to provide the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for widespread adoption of efficient high-density and high-performance computing. For more information about CoolIT Systems and its technology, visit www.coolitsystems.com.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates. Rack DLC and CoolIT are trademarks of CoolIT Systems, Inc.

