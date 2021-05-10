Log in
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
nVent Electric : Launches SCHROFF High Thermal Integrated Conduction Cooled Assembly

05/10/2021 | 02:31pm EDT
nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today launched a new High Thermal Integrated Conduction Cooled Assembly for the aerospace and defense industries. Designed for rugged conduction cooled assemblies (CCAs) in VPX systems, the High Thermal Integrated CCA design innovatively removes a thermal interface resulting in up to 40 percent improved module thermal resistance, depending on the configuration. The design integrates nVent SCHROFF’s Calmark High Thermal Sawtooth Card-Lok design into the module frame, cost effectively optimizing size, weight and power (SWaP) requirements in military and aerospace systems.

“For customers facing thermal challenges in their VPX systems, leveraging the new High Thermal Integrated CCA technology can help them avoid a major module redesign,” says Amy Escobio, nVent global marketing director. “This is because the integrated CCA design is available as a drop-in replacement for traditional VITA conduction cooled modules.”

The High Thermal Integrated CCA meets the latest VITA standards, is designed for high performance/mission critical applications and offers 2nd level maintenance options. nVent offers downloadable CAD files and 3D printed prototyping for customers for fit checks. nVent supports numerous other customization options as well. Customers can partner with the experienced nVent SCHROFF brand engineering team to solve thermal challenges before the first prototype is machined. Customers can simply provide their board layout and the engineers can design a thermally-efficient CCA design to meet the application.

For more information on the nVent SCHROFF High Thermal Integrated CCA, visit https://schroff.nvent.com/.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 199 M - -
Net income 2021 242 M - -
Net Debt 2021 728 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,4x
Yield 2021 2,20%
Capitalization 5 325 M 5 325 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,75x
EV / Sales 2022 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Duration : Period :
nVent Electric plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 37,33 $
Last Close Price 31,76 $
Spread / Highest target 38,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC36.37%5 307
KEYENCE CORPORATION-8.12%119 067
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE10.62%90 924
NIDEC CORPORATION-4.08%67 182
EATON CORPORATION PLC23.73%58 787
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.19.98%57 001