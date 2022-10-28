Advanced search
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
2022-10-27
34.25 USD   -0.15%
Nvent Electric Plc : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
nVent Electric plc Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company's Website
BU
NVent Electric plc to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Friday, October 28
AQ
nVent Electric plc Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Available on Company's Website

10/28/2022 | 06:31am EDT
nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, reported third quarter 2022 financial results today through an earnings release posted on the company’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.nvent.com. The earnings release will be furnished with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K and available here. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast by following this link or by dialing 1-833-630-1071 or 1-412-317-1832. Once available, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 11, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, along with the access code 9032499.

Related presentation materials are posted here.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
