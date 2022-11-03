Advanced search
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:13 2022-11-03 pm EDT
36.73 USD   +1.17%
02:01pnVent Electric plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events
BU
10/31Nvent Electric : Quarterly Earnings Document
PU
10/31Barclays Adjusts Price Target on nVent Electric to $49 From $47, Maintains Overweight Rating
MT
nVent Electric plc to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

11/03/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the following investor events:

  • Baird Global Industrial Conference on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Beth Wozniak, chief executive officer, will speak at 1:10 p.m. CT.
  • Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Sara Zawoyski, chief financial officer, will speak at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A live webcast and replay will be available for the events on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 875 M - -
Net income 2022 345 M - -
Net Debt 2022 732 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,5x
Yield 2022 1,96%
Capitalization 6 047 M 6 047 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,36x
EV / Sales 2023 2,23x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 36,30 $
Average target price 42,00 $
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC-4.47%6 047
KEYENCE CORPORATION-19.65%95 765
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.97%70 854
EATON CORPORATION PLC-12.85%59 898
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.63%50 231
WEG S.A.19.50%32 153