Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NVent Electric plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:57 2022-09-01 pm EDT
32.63 USD   -1.02%
02:39pnVent Electric plc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
08/17INSIDER SELL : Nvent Electric
MT
08/03New nVent HOFFMAN RackChiller CDU800 Optimizes Cooling Performance in Minimal Space
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference

09/01/2022 | 02:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced its participation in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. Sara Zawoyski, chief financial officer, will present at 7:00 a.m. PDT.

A webcast will be available on nVent’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.nvent.com/events-and-presentations.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
02:39pnVent Electric plc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
08/17INSIDER SELL : Nvent Electric
MT
08/03New nVent HOFFMAN RackChiller CDU800 Optimizes Cooling Performance in Minimal Space
BU
08/03New nVent HOFFMAN RackChiller CDU800 Optimizes Cooling Performance in Minimal Space
CI
08/01RBC Raises Price Target on nVent Electric to $39 From $36, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
08/01Barclays Adjusts Price Target on nVent Electric to $47 From $43, Reiterates Overweight ..
MT
07/29NVENT ELECTRIC PLC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RES..
AQ
07/29Tranche Update on nVent Electric plc's Equity Buyback Plan announced on May 14, 2021.
CI
07/29TRANSCRIPT : NVent Electric plc, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 29, 2022
CI
07/29NVent Electric's Q2 Adjusted Earnings, Sales Rise; Issues Q3 Guidance
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 826 M - -
Net income 2022 308 M - -
Net Debt 2022 717 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 5 487 M 5 487 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,20x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Duration : Period :
nVent Electric plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,96 $
Average target price 40,40 $
Spread / Average Target 22,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC-13.26%5 487
KEYENCE CORPORATION-26.90%92 445
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-31.13%66 408
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.94%54 424
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-12.08%48 333
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.04%38 688