NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
nVent Electric plc : to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Tuesday, February 9

01/19/2021 | 04:35pm EST
nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at http://investors.nvent.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast at http://investors.nvent.com or by dialing 855-493-3495 or 720-405-2160 along with conference number 8944616. A replay of the conference call will be made accessible once it becomes available and will remain accessible through midnight on March 23, 2021 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, along with the above conference number.

Related presentation materials will be posted to http://investors.nvent.com prior to the conference call.

ABOUT NVENT

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 991 M - -
Net income 2020 -41,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 861 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -103x
Yield 2020 2,91%
Capitalization 4 127 M 4 127 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,51x
EV / Sales 2021 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 9 500
Free-Float 99,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 28,83 $
Last Close Price 24,26 $
Spread / Highest target 31,9%
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC4.16%4 127
KEYENCE CORPORATION-0.41%133 987
NIDEC CORPORATION9.55%80 052
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE3.76%79 368
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.96%49 606
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.52%49 305
