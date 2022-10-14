Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NVent Electric plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:24 2022-10-14 pm EDT
32.48 USD   -1.77%
02:01pnVent Electric plc to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Friday, October 28
BU
10/07Loop Capital Starts nVent Electric at Hold With $34 Price Target
MT
10/06RBC Cuts Price Target on nVent Electric to $38 From $39, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

nVent Electric plc to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on Friday, October 28

10/14/2022 | 02:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, will report third quarter 2022 financial results on Friday, October 28, 2022. The company will also hold a conference call with analysts and investors at 9:00 a.m. ET.

The financial results will be posted on the company’s website at http://investors.nvent.com. The company will issue an alert over a news wire when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

The call can be accessed via webcast at http://investors.nvent.com or by dialing 1-833-630-1071 or 1-412-317-1832. Once available, a replay of the conference call will be accessible through November 11, 2022 by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088, along with the access code 9032499.

Related presentation materials will be posted to http://investors.nvent.com prior to the conference call.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
02:01pnVent Electric plc to Release Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Earnings Co..
BU
10/07Loop Capital Starts nVent Electric at Hold With $34 Price Target
MT
10/06RBC Cuts Price Target on nVent Electric to $38 From $39, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
09/27NVent Electric Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.175 per Ordinary Share; Payable N..
MT
09/27nVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
09/27NVent Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend Payable on Nov. 4, 2022
CI
09/15Transcript : NVent Electric plc Presents at Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna..
CI
09/01nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 10th Annual Laguna Conference
BU
08/17Insider Sell: Nvent Electric
MT
08/03New nVent HOFFMAN RackChiller CDU800 Optimizes Cooling Performance in Minimal Space
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 818 M - -
Net income 2022 304 M - -
Net Debt 2022 860 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,7x
Yield 2022 2,18%
Capitalization 5 504 M 5 504 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,26x
EV / Sales 2023 2,10x
Nbr of Employees 9 900
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Duration : Period :
nVent Electric plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 33,06 $
Average target price 39,83 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC-13.00%5 504
KEYENCE CORPORATION-32.48%80 402
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-28.56%66 781
EATON CORPORATION PLC-20.09%55 005
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.10%47 771
NIDEC CORPORATION-44.18%29 468