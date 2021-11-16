Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. NVent Electric plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVT   IE00BDVJJQ56

NVENT ELECTRIC PLC

(NVT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

nVent and Iceotope Collaborate to Provide Precision Immersion Cooling Solutions

11/16/2021 | 03:22pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Collaboration Will Offer New Modular Integrated Solutions for Data Center, Edge and High-Performance Computing Applications

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Iceotope Technologies Ltd. to offer innovative modular integrated solutions for data center, edge and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. nVent’s flexible and modular portfolio of cooling solutions, racks and enclosures enable Iceotope’s immersion cooling technologies to be deployed in data centers and edge computing environments.

“Our customers’ needs for cooling capacity are constantly increasing because of the high-density, powerful infrastructure they support, such as data centers and other IT applications,” said Marc Caiola, nVent senior director, data center and networking solutions. “Iceotope has developed a differentiating chassis-level precision immersion cooling platform and we look forward to collaborating with their innovative team as they expand their solutions portfolio.”

“All of us at Iceotope are excited about our relationship with nVent,” said David Craig, Iceotope chief executive officer. “Together we are innovating solutions that deliver truly game changing offerings that make all the real benefits of liquid cooling a reality in a scalable, secure and serviceable way.”

Infrastructure solutions for data centers and edge computing
nVent’s full range of air and liquid cooling solutions, combined with its broad portfolio of server racks, enclosures, intelligent PDUs, monitoring and sensors, electronic access control and infrastructure integration capabilities, enable rapid global deployment of immersion cooling technology in traditional rack footprints. This helps customers save valuable data center floor space and simplify deployments without sacrificing reliability, availability and serviceability.

One hundred percent sealed at the chassis level, Iceotope’s liquid cooling solutions offer extreme cooling performance while isolating and protecting critical IT systems from the surrounding environment and atmosphere. Industry standard form factors allow for simple maintenance and hot swapping – in any location – or the need for heavy lifting gear. Iceotope’s chassis-level liquid cooling solutions – with precision delivery technologies – can easily accommodate the increasing heat loads from the latest processor roadmaps while enabling ultra-low PUE to help customers on their energy reduction and sustainability goals.

About nVent
nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

About Iceotope
Iceotope’s chassis-level precision immersion cooling solutions are engineered to cool the whole IT stack, in every use case, from Hyperscale to the Extreme Edge. Its cooling technologies can easily accommodate the increasing heat loads from the latest processor roadmaps and fit all standard form factors, including retrofit.

By removing the need for fans and air-cooling infrastructure, Iceotope’s technologies operate in near silence — bringing game-changing reductions in energy, water and space consumption, and significant cost reductions in the design, build and operation of data centers.

Iceotope’s chassis-level precision immersion cooling uniquely allows compute to be deployed to the hostile, harsh and extreme edge locations in a sealed and safe environment which makes it impervious to heat, dust and humidity, while endowing it with a high degree of “human error resilience.”

Visit www.iceotope.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
03:22pnVent and Iceotope Collaborate to Provide Precision Immersion Cooling Solutions
BU
11/12nVent to Showcase Comprehensive Liquid Cooling Portfolio at SC21, Featuring Solutions t..
BU
11/11nVent Lead Director Susan M. Cameron Named to the 2021 NACD Directorship 100 List
BU
11/11nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Deutsche Bank Industrials Conference
BU
11/09NVENT ELECTRIC PLC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
11/08NVent Electric Unit Prices $300 Million Offering of 2031 Notes
MT
11/08nVent Prices $300 Million Senior Notes Offering
BU
11/04nVent Electric plc to Participate in the Baird 2021 Global Industrial Conference
BU
11/01nVent Directors Named Among 2021 Most Influential Black Corporate Directors by Savoy Ma..
BU
10/29KeyBanc Adjusts Price Target on nVent Electric to $40 from $37, Keeps Overweight Rating
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 400 M - -
Net income 2021 270 M - -
Net Debt 2021 852 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,5x
Yield 2021 1,87%
Capitalization 6 289 M 6 289 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,98x
EV / Sales 2022 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 8 800
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Duration : Period :
nVent Electric plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVENT ELECTRIC PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 37,39 $
Average target price 43,40 $
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Beth A. Wozniak Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara E. Zawoyski Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Randall J. Hogan Non-Executive Chairman
Aravind Padmanabhan Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Jerry W. Burris Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVENT ELECTRIC PLC60.54%6 289
KEYENCE CORPORATION24.79%152 170
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE32.07%99 055
EATON CORPORATION PLC43.00%68 854
NIDEC CORPORATION3.39%67 359
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.21.21%57 616