nVent and Iceotope Collaborate to Provide Precision Immersion Cooling Solutions

Collaboration Will Offer New Modular Integrated Solutions for Data Center, Edge and High-Performance Computing Applications

nVent Electric plc (NYSE: NVT) (“nVent”), a global leader in electrical connection and protection solutions, today announced it is collaborating with Iceotope Technologies Ltd. to offer innovative modular integrated solutions for data center, edge and high-performance computing (HPC) applications. nVent’s flexible and modular portfolio of cooling solutions, racks and enclosures enable Iceotope’s immersion cooling technologies to be deployed in data centers and edge computing environments.

“Our customers’ needs for cooling capacity are constantly increasing because of the high-density, powerful infrastructure they support, such as data centers and other IT applications,” said Marc Caiola, nVent senior director, data center and networking solutions. “Iceotope has developed a differentiating chassis-level precision immersion cooling platform and we look forward to collaborating with their innovative team as they expand their solutions portfolio.”

“All of us at Iceotope are excited about our relationship with nVent,” said David Craig, Iceotope chief executive officer. “Together we are innovating solutions that deliver truly game changing offerings that make all the real benefits of liquid cooling a reality in a scalable, secure and serviceable way.”

Infrastructure solutions for data centers and edge computing

nVent’s full range of air and liquid cooling solutions, combined with its broad portfolio of server racks, enclosures, intelligent PDUs, monitoring and sensors, electronic access control and infrastructure integration capabilities, enable rapid global deployment of immersion cooling technology in traditional rack footprints. This helps customers save valuable data center floor space and simplify deployments without sacrificing reliability, availability and serviceability.

One hundred percent sealed at the chassis level, Iceotope’s liquid cooling solutions offer extreme cooling performance while isolating and protecting critical IT systems from the surrounding environment and atmosphere. Industry standard form factors allow for simple maintenance and hot swapping – in any location – or the need for heavy lifting gear. Iceotope’s chassis-level liquid cooling solutions – with precision delivery technologies – can easily accommodate the increasing heat loads from the latest processor roadmaps while enabling ultra-low PUE to help customers on their energy reduction and sustainability goals.

About nVent

nVent is a leading global provider of electrical connection and protection solutions. We believe our inventive electrical solutions enable safer systems and ensure a more secure world. We design, manufacture, market, install and service high performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings and critical processes. We offer a comprehensive range of enclosures, electrical connections and fastening and thermal management solutions across industry-leading brands that are recognized globally for quality, reliability and innovation. Our principal office is in London and our management office in the United States is in Minneapolis. Our robust portfolio of leading electrical product brands dates back more than 100 years and includes nVent CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER. Learn more at www.nvent.com.

nVent, CADDY, ERICO, HOFFMAN, RAYCHEM, SCHROFF and TRACER are trademarks owned or licensed by nVent Services GmbH or its affiliates.

About Iceotope

Iceotope’s chassis-level precision immersion cooling solutions are engineered to cool the whole IT stack, in every use case, from Hyperscale to the Extreme Edge. Its cooling technologies can easily accommodate the increasing heat loads from the latest processor roadmaps and fit all standard form factors, including retrofit.

By removing the need for fans and air-cooling infrastructure, Iceotope’s technologies operate in near silence — bringing game-changing reductions in energy, water and space consumption, and significant cost reductions in the design, build and operation of data centers.

Iceotope’s chassis-level precision immersion cooling uniquely allows compute to be deployed to the hostile, harsh and extreme edge locations in a sealed and safe environment which makes it impervious to heat, dust and humidity, while endowing it with a high degree of “human error resilience.”

Visit www.iceotope.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006214/en/