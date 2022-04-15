Log in
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
212.58 USD   -4.26%
A Night to Behold: Researchers Use Deep Learning to Bring Color to Night Vision

04/15/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Talk about a bright idea. A team of scientists has used GPU-accelerated deep learning to show how color can be brought to night-vision systems.

In a paper published this week in the journal PLOS One, a team of researchers at the University of California, Irvine led by Professor Pierre Baldi and Dr. Andrew Browne, describes how they reconstructed color images of photos of faces using an infrared camera.

The study is a step toward predicting and reconstructing what humans would see using cameras that collect light using imperceptible near-infrared illumination.

The study's authors explain that humans see light in the so-called "visible spectrum," or light with wavelengths of between 400 and 700 nanometers.

Typical night vision systems rely on cameras that collect infrared light outside this spectrum that we can't see.

Information gathered by these cameras is then transposed to a display that shows a monochromatic representation of what the infrared camera detects, the researchers explain.

The team at UC Irvine developed an imaging algorithm that relies on deep learning to predict what humans would see using light captured by an infrared camera.

Researchers at the University of California, Irvine, aimed to use deep learning to predict visible spectrum images using infrared illumination alone. Source: Browne, et al.

In other words, they're able to digitally render a scene for humans using cameras operating in what, to humans, would be complete "darkness."

To do this, the researchers used a monochromatic camera sensitive to visible and near-infrared light to acquire an image dataset of printed images of faces.

These images were gathered under multispectral illumination spanning standard visible red, green, blue and infrared wavelengths.

The researchers then optimized a convolutional neural networkwith a U-Net-like architecture - a specialized convolutional neural network first developed for biomedical image segmentationat the Computer Science Department of the University of Freiburg- to predict visible spectrum images from near-infrared images.

On the left, visible spectrum ground truth image composed of red, green and blue input images. On the right, predicted reconstructions for UNet-GAN, UNet and linear regression using three infrared input images. Source: Browne, et al.

The system was trained using NVIDIA GPUs and 140 images of human faces for training, 40 for validation and 20 for testing.

The result: the team successfully recreated color portraits of people taken by an infrared camera in darkened rooms. In other words, they created systems that could "see" color images in the dark.

To be sure, these systems aren't yet ready for general purpose use. These systems would need to be trained to predict the color of different kinds of objects - such as flowers or faces.

Nevertheless, the study could one day lead to night vision systems able to see color, just as we do in daylight, or allow scientists to study biological samples sensitive to visible light.

Featured image source: Browne, et al.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 13:20:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 34 814 M - -
Net income 2023 11 031 M - -
Net cash 2023 15 394 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 47,7x
Yield 2023 0,08%
Capitalization 533 B 533 B -
EV / Sales 2023 14,9x
EV / Sales 2024 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 212,58 $
Average target price 330,31 $
Spread / Average Target 55,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-27.72%532 725
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-6.83%510 641
BROADCOM INC.-13.76%234 292
INTEL CORPORATION-11.32%186 729
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-7.86%160 267
QUALCOMM, INC.-25.13%154 298