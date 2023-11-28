By Will Feuer

Amazon.com and Nvidia said they are expanding their strategic collaboration on building out the next-generation of generative artificial intelligence services and infrastructure.

As part of the expanded pact, Amazon Web Services will host Nvidia DGX Cloud, its AI-training-as-a-service platform, and the two tech giants will continue to work on designing a new GPU-powered AI supercomputer, among other initiatives.

"We continue to innovate with NVIDIA to make AWS the best place to run GPUs," said Adam Selipsky, CEO of AWS.

At AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, Nvidia also said it will make new software, including the NeMo family of frameworks, available on AWS that offer highly accurate chatbots and summarization tools.

Write to Will Feuer at Will.Feuer@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-28-23 1257ET