NVIDIA Corporation

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
News 
All News

Amazon cloud head says COVID-19 accelerated cloud adoption by years

12/01/2020 | 12:17pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Attendees at Amazon.com Inc annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas

(Reuters) - The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated cloud adoption by companies by several years, Amazon.com Inc's cloud head Andy Jassy said on Tuesday.

Jassy, who leads Amazon Web Services (AWS), made the remarks at the company's re:Invent conference, a marketing event for its cloud services.

Among several announcements, AWS launched a new chip called Trainium at the event, taking aim at Nvidia Corp's core business of offering powerful chips to train machine learning algorithms.

The chip will complement Amazon's Inferentia computing chip, which analyses incoming data from platforms like Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Jeffrey Dastin and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2020
