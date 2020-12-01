Amazon cloud head says COVID-19 accelerated cloud adoption by years

Jassy, who leads Amazon Web Services (AWS), made the remarks at the company's re:Invent conference, a marketing event for its cloud services.

Among several announcements, AWS launched a new chip called Trainium at the event, taking aim at Nvidia Corp's core business of offering powerful chips to train machine learning algorithms.

The chip will complement Amazon's Inferentia computing chip, which analyses incoming data from platforms like Amazon's Alexa voice assistant.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil in Bengaluru, Jeffrey Dastin and Stephen Nellis in San Francisco; Editing by Anil D'Silva)