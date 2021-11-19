An Elevated Experience: Xpeng G9 Takes EV Innovation Higher with NVIDIA DRIVE Orin

You don't need a private plane to be at the forefront of personal travel.

Electric automaker Xpeng took the wraps off the G9 SUV this week at the international Auto Guangzhou show in China. The intelligent, software-defined vehicle is built on the high-performance compute of NVIDIA DRIVE Orin and delivers AI capabilities that are continuously upgraded with each over-the-air update.

The new flagship SUV debuts Xpeng's centralized electronic and electrical architecture and Xpilot 4.0 advanced driver assistance system for a seamless driving experience. The G9 is also compatible with the next-generation "X-Power" superchargers for charging up to 124 miles in 5 minutes.

The Xpeng G9 and its fellow EVs are elevating the driving experience with intelligent features that are always at the cutting edge.

The G9 is intelligently designed from the inside out.

The SUV is the first to be equipped with Xpilot 4.0, an AI-assisted driving system capable of address-to-address automated driving, including valet parking.

Xpilot 4.0 is built on two NVIDIA DRIVE Orin systems-on-a-chip (SoC), achieving 508 trillion operations per second (TOPS). It uses an 8-million-pixel front-view camera and 2.9-million-pixel side-view cameras that cover front, rear, left and right views, as well as a highly integrated and expandable domain controller.

This technology is incorporated into a centralized compute architecture for a streamlined design, powerful performance and seamless upgrades.

The G9 is designed for the international market, bringing software-defined innovation to roads around the world.

It incorporates new signature details, such as daytime running lights designed to make a sharp-eyed impression. Four daytime running lights at the top and bottom of the headlights form the Xpeng logo. These headlights also include discrete lidar sensors, merging cutting-edge technology with an elegant exterior.

In addition to fast charging, the electric SUV meets global sustainability requirements as well as NCAP five-star safety standards. The G9 is scheduled to officially launch in China in the third quarter of 2022, with plans to expand to global markets soon after.

The intelligent EV joined a growing lineup of software-defined vehicles powered by NVIDIA DRIVE that are transforming the way the world moves.Also on the Auto Guangzhou showfloor until the event closes on Nov. 28 are the Human HorizonsHiPhi Z Digital-GT, NIOET7 and SAIC'sIM Motors all-electric lineup, displaying the depth and diversity of the NVIDIA DRIVE Orin ecosystem.