Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

An Engine of Innovation: Sony Levels Up for the AI Era

04/12/2021 | 12:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

If you want to know what the next big thing will be, ask someone at a company that invents it time and again.

'AI is a key tool for the next era, so we are providing the computing resources our developers need to generate great AI results,' said Yuichi Kageyama, general manager of Tokyo Laboratory 16, in R&D Center for Sony Group Corporation.

Called GAIA internally, the lab's computing resources act as a digital engine serving all Sony Group companies. And it's about to get a second fuel injection of accelerated computing for AI efforts across the corporation.

Sony's engineers are packing machine-learning smarts into products from its Xperia smartphones, its entertainment robot, aibo, and a portfolio of imaging components for everything from professional and consumer cameras to factory automation and satellites. It's even using AI to build the next generation of advanced imaging chips.

More Zip, Fewer Tolls

To move efficiently into the AI era, Sony is installing a cluster of NVIDIA DGX A100 systems linked on an NVIDIA Mellanox InfiniBand network. It expands an existing system now running at near full utilization with NVIDIA V100 Tensor Core GPUs, commissioned in October when the company brought AI training in house.

'When we were using cloud services, AI developers worried about the costs, but now they can focus on AI development on GAIA,' said Kageyama.

An in-house AI engine torques performance, too. One team designed a deep-learning model for delivering super-resolution images and trained it nearly 16x faster by adding more resources to the job, shortening a month's workload to a day.

'With the computing power of the DGX A100, its expanded GPU memory and faster InfiniBand networking, we expect to see even greater performance on larger datasets,' said Yoshiki Tanaka, who oversees HPC and distributed deep learning technologies for Sony's developers.

Powering an AI Pipeline

Sony posted fast speeds in deep learning back in 2018, accelerating its Neural Network Libraries on a system at Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. And it's already rolling out products powered with machine learning, such as its Airpeak drone for professional filmmakers shown at CES this year.

There's plenty more to come.

'We will see good results in our fiscal 2021 because we have collaborations with many business teams who have started some good projects,' Kageyama said.

NVIDIA is putting its shoulder to the wheel with software and services to 'build a culture of using GPUs,' he added.

For example, Sony developers use NGC, NVIDIA's online container registry, for all the software components they need to get an AI app up and running.

Sony even created a container of its own, now available on NGC, sporting its Neural Network Libraries and other utilities. It supplements NVIDIA's containers for work in popular environments like PyTorch and TensorFlow.

Drivers Give a Thumbs Up

Developers tell Kageyama's team that having their code in one place helps simplify and speed their work.

Some researchers use the system for high performance computing, tapping into NVIDIA's CUDA software that accelerates a diverse set of technical applications including AI.

To keep it all running smoothly, NVIDIA provided a job scheduler as well as additions for Sony to NVIDIA's libraries for scaling apps across multiple GPUs.

'Good management software is important for achieving fairness and high utilization on such a complex system,' said Masahiro Hara, who leads development of the GAIA system.

An Eye Toward Analytics

NVIDIA also helped Sony create training programs on how to use its software on GAIA.

Looking ahead, Sony is interested in expanding its work in data analytics and simulations. It's evaluating RAPIDS, open-source software NVIDIA helped design to let Python programmers access the power of GPUs for data science.

At the end of a work-from-home day keeping Sony ahead of the pack in AI, Kageyama enjoys playing with his kids who keep their dad on his digital toes. 'I'm a beginner in Minecraft, and they're much better than me,' he said.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 16:28:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
12:43pNVIDIA Announces Availability of Jarvis Interactive Conversational AI Framewo..
GL
12:33pNVIDIA Launches Morpheus to Bring AI-Driven Automation to Cybersecurity Indus..
GL
12:31pNVIDIA AI-on-5G Computing Platform Adopted by Leading Service and Network Inf..
GL
12:30pNVIDIA and Global Computer Makers Launch Industry-Standard Enterprise Server ..
GL
12:29pNVIDIA  : What Is Quantum Computing?
PU
12:29pNVIDIA  : Drug Discovery Gets Jolt of AI via NVIDIA Collaborations with AstraZen..
PU
12:29pAN ENGINE OF INNOVATION : Sony Levels Up for the AI Era
PU
12:27pNvidia will bring its graphics chips to amazon web services graviton2 process..
RE
12:27pINTEL  : Nvidia announces Arm-based 'Grace' server chip in direct challenge to I..
RE
12:26pSTREET COLOR : Intel Shares Slide on Nvidia's Plan to Make CPU's to Challenge In..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 058 M - -
Net income 2022 5 954 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 330 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 57,4x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 357 B 357 B -
EV / Sales 2022 15,8x
EV / Sales 2023 13,9x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 634,77 $
Last Close Price 576,00 $
Spread / Highest target 38,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION10.30%357 120
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.09%556 094
INTEL CORPORATION37.01%277 978
BROADCOM INC.10.79%198 063
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS19.07%180 384
QUALCOMM, INC.-7.73%159 688
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ