  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-02-17 pm EST
213.88 USD   -2.79%
Asia shares creep higher, wary on Fed and BOJ outlooks

02/19/2023 | 11:51pm EST
*

Asian stock markets : https://tmsnrt.rs/2zpUAr4

*

Nikkei flat, trading slow with U.S. on holiday

*

Mood cautious before Fed minutes, U.S. core inflation

*

Nervous wait for policy outlook from new BOJ chief

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Asian shares edged up on Monday as a U.S. holiday made for slow trading ahead of minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting and a reading on core inflation that could add to the risk of interest rates heading higher for longer.

Geopolitical tensions were ever present with North Korea firing more missiles and talk of Russia ramping up attacks in Ukraine before Friday's one-year anniversary of the invasion.

There were reports the White House planned new sanctions on Russia, while Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday warned Beijing of consequences should it provide material support, including weapons, to Moscow.

All of which made for a cautious start and MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan nudged up 0.7%, after sliding 2.2% last week.

The bounce was led by Chinese blue chips which firmed 1.1% as Beijing kept interest rates steady as expected, having already poured liquidity into the banking system in recent days.

Japan's Nikkei was flat, as South Korea added 0.3%. EUROSTOXX 50 futures and FTSE futures both added 0.4%, extending last week's gains.

S&P 500 futures barely budged, as did Nasdaq futures . The S&P touched a two-week low on Friday as a run of strong U.S. economic news suggested the Fed might have more to do on interest rates even after hiking a huge 450 basis points in 11 months.

"It's the most aggressive Fed tightening in decades and U.S. retail sales are at all-time highs; unemployment at 43-year lows; payrolls up over 500k in January and CPI/PPI inflation reaccelerating," noted analysts at BofA. "That's a Fed mission very much unaccomplished."

They warned the failure of the S&P 500 to break resistance at 4,200 could unleash a retreat to 3,800 by March 8.

Markets have steadily lifted the expected peak for Fed funds to 5.28%, while sharply scaling back rate cuts for later this year and next.

CORE PCE A RISK

Minutes of the Fed's latest meeting due on Wednesday should add colour on the deliberations, though they have been superseded somewhat by barnstorming numbers on January payrolls and retail sales.

The latter means figures on U.S. personal consumption expenditures (PCE) due this Friday are expected to show a 1.3% jump in January, more than recovering from weakness in the prior two months.

The Fed's favoured inflation indicator, the core PCE index, is seen rising 0.4%, the biggest gain in five months, while the annual pace may have slowed just a fraction to 4.3%.

Goldman Sachs is tipping a rise of 0.55% in the core, which would sorely test the market's resilience.

There are also at least five Fed presidents speaking this week, to provide running commentary.

Earnings season continues this week with major retailers Walmart and Home Depot set to offer updates on the health of the consumer.

Other firms reporting include chip company Nvidia, COVID-19 vaccine maker Moderna and e-commerce store front eBay.

The prospect of more Fed hikes has lifted Treasury yields and generally supported the dollar, which hit a six-week top on a basket of currencies last week.

The euro was stuck at $1.0684, having touched a six-week low of $1.0613 on Friday, while the dollar was just off a two-month top on the yen at 134.20.

Investors are anxiously awaiting Friday's testimony from the newly nominated head of the Bank of Japan, and his thinking on the future of yield curve control (YCC) and super-easy monetary policy.

Any hint of an early end to YCC could see yields spike globally and send the yen surging, so analysts assume Kazuo Ueda will be careful not to spook markets.

Higher yields and a firmer dollar have not been good for gold, which was holding at $1,843 an ounce and not far from a five-week low of $1,807.

Oil prices were trying to rally, after shedding around 4% last week amid signs of ample supply and concerns over future demand.

Brent edged up 58 cents to $83.58 a barrel, while U.S. crude rose 45 cents to $76.79.

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) 0.36% 0.64497 Delayed Quote.1.08%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.19% 92.448 Delayed Quote.2.97%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.37% 0.6894 Delayed Quote.0.73%
BRENT OIL 0.52% 83.56 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.03% 1.12606 Delayed Quote.-0.66%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.12% 161.379 Delayed Quote.1.19%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.05% 1.20348 Delayed Quote.-1.01%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.03% 0.69442 Delayed Quote.0.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) -0.13% 99.5 Delayed Quote.2.86%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.11% 0.74199 Delayed Quote.0.50%
EBAY INC. -0.86% 48.24 Delayed Quote.16.33%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) -0.16% 143.298 Delayed Quote.1.88%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.0686 Delayed Quote.-0.34%
EURO STOXX 50 -0.52% 4274.92 Delayed Quote.12.69%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) 0.12% 0.011313 Delayed Quote.0.32%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) -0.03% 1.621376 Delayed Quote.2.17%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.00% 0.012092 Delayed Quote.0.01%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) 0.01% 0.689 Delayed Quote.-1.99%
MODERNA, INC. -3.31% 166.6 Delayed Quote.-7.25%
MSCI AC PACIFIC (STRD) -1.13% 155.886 Real-time Quote.6.53%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.58% 11787.27 Real-time Quote.12.62%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) -0.10% 83.689 Delayed Quote.0.56%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.08% 0.62412 Delayed Quote.-1.62%
NIKKEI 225 -0.66% 27513.13 Real-time Quote.5.44%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -2.79% 213.88 Delayed Quote.46.35%
THE HOME DEPOT, INC. -1.02% 317.95 Delayed Quote.0.66%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.02% 0.935804 Delayed Quote.0.34%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) -0.18% 134.091 Delayed Quote.2.26%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.46% 74.08 Delayed Quote.3.75%
WALMART INC. 1.50% 146.44 Delayed Quote.3.28%
WTI 0.47% 77.057 Delayed Quote.-3.38%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 26 943 M - -
Net income 2023 4 242 M - -
Net cash 2023 3 937 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 128x
Yield 2023 0,08%
Capitalization 526 B 526 B -
EV / Sales 2023 19,4x
EV / Sales 2024 17,8x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 44
Last Close Price 213,88 $
Average target price 212,63 $
Spread / Average Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION46.35%526 359
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED15.50%441 361
BROADCOM INC.6.52%248 316
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.11%158 876
QUALCOMM, INC.16.17%142 408
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.21.20%126 570