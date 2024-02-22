By Ian Walker

BE Semiconductor Industries shares rose as much as 17.5% in early trade after the chip maker reported a much stronger performance for the fourth quarter of last year, and also on the back of U.S. peer Nvidia's earnings.

Shares at 1055 GMT were up EUR18.90, or 12%, at EUR174.55, having peaked at EUR182.90 earlier in the session. Shares are currently up 46% over the past three months.

The Duiven, Netherlands company said Thursday that net profit for the fourth quarter of last year rose to 54.9 million euros ($59.4 million) compared with EUR40.2 million for the prior-year comparable period.

It attributed its performance to favorable market positioning, offsetting weak demand for mainstream assembly equipment.

Revenue for the period rose 16% to EUR159.6 million from EUR137.7 million due to increased shipments for hybrid bonding, photonics and other AI-related computing applications, it said.

However, BE Semiconductor said that it expects revenue for the first quarter of this year to fall between 5% and 15% compared with the fourth quarter and for gross margin to be in the range of 64%-66% due to a favorable advanced-packaging product mix. Gross margin in the fourth quarter was 65.1%.

The company has declared a dividend of EUR2.15 a share.

On Wednesday, Nvidia reported revenue of $22.10 billion for the three months ended Jan. 28, up from $6.05 billion the previous year. Net profit was $12.29 billion, compared with $1.41 billion a year earlier.

Nvidia's results are a bellwether for the strength of the AI boom, as big tech companies place large bets on the technology and need Nvidia's hardware to drive them.

