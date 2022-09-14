Bill addressing U.S. lawmakers' stocks imminent in House -Speaker Pelosi

WASHINGTON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Proposed legislation to
tighten rules on U.S. lawmakers' stock holdings and trades
should come together later this month, U.S. House of
Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news
conference on Wednesday.
While Pelosi characterized the unfinished legislation as
"very strong," she did not say during a weekly news conference
whether congressional staff would be included under its
provisions. She gave no details on what the measures will
contain.
A House vote on the legislation would follow months of
committees trying to put together a bill. Lawmakers will go on a
long break next month in the run-up to the Nov. 8 mid-term
elections.
The bill's goal is to make lawmakers' financial dealings
more transparent and impose new limits in order to tamp down
possible conflicts of interest.
Early on, Pelosi voiced some reluctance to go ahead with
measures that could possibly ban members of Congress from buying
and selling stocks and tightening controls on other financial
transactions.
But later she said the House would at some point advance a
bill.
In July, some stock trades executed by Pelosi's husband,
Paul Pelosi, drew attention when he sold his shares of chipmaker
Nvidia Corp days before the House was expected to
consider legislation providing subsidies and tax credits worth
over $70 billion to boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.
Paul Pelosi sold 25,000 shares of Nvidia for about $4.1
million, suffering a loss of $341,365, according to financial
reports.
