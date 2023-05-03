Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:59:37 2023-05-03 pm EDT
278.00 USD   -1.45%
03:46pChina's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules
RE
01:39pAdvanced Micro Devices Set to Face Pricing, AI Competition From Rivals Amid Sluggish Market Recovery, BofA Securities Says
MT
12:36pNvidia short sellers lose $5 bln as shares rise more than 90% in 2023
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules

05/03/2023 | 03:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. microchip export controls imposed last year to freeze China's development of supercomputers used to develop nuclear weapons and artificial-intelligence systems like ChatGPT are having only minimal effects on China's tech sector.

The rules restricted shipments of Nvidia Corp and Advanced Micro Devices Inc chips that have become the global technology industry's standard for developing chatbots and other AI systems.

But Nvidia has created variants of its chips for the Chinese market that are slowed down to meet U.S. rules. Industry experts told Reuters the newest one - the Nvidia H800, announced in March - will likely take 10% to 30% longer to carry out some AI tasks and could double some costs compared with Nvidia's fastest U.S. chips.

Even the slowed Nvidia chips represent an improvement for Chinese firms. Tencent Holdings, one of China's largest tech companies, in April estimated that systems using Nvidia's H800 will cut the time it takes to train its largest AI system by more than half, from 11 days to four days.

"The AI companies that we talk to seem to see the handicap as relatively small and manageable," said Charlie Chai, a Shanghai-based analyst with 86Research.

The back-and-forth between government and industry exposes the U.S. challenge of slowing China's progress in high tech without hurting U.S. companies.

Part of the U.S. strategy in setting the rules was to avoid such a shock that the Chinese would ditch U.S. chips altogether and redouble their own chip-development efforts.

"They had to draw the line somewhere, and wherever they drew it, they were going to run into the challenge of how to not be immediately disruptive, but how to also over time degrade China's capability," said one chip industry executive who requested anonymity to talk about private discussions with regulators.

The export restrictions have two parts. The first puts a ceiling on a chip's ability to calculate extremely precise numbers, a measure designed to limit supercomputers that can be used in military research. Chip industry sources said that was an effective action.

But calculating extremely precise numbers is less relevant in AI work like large language models where the amount of data the chip can chew through is more important.

Nvidia is selling the H800 to China's largest technology firms, including Tencent, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Baidu Inc for use in such work, though it has not yet started shipping the chips in high volumes.

"The government isn’t seeking to harm competition or U.S. industry, and allows U.S. firms to supply products for commercial activities, such as providing cloud services for consumers," Nvidia said in a statement last week.

China is an important market for U.S. technology companies, and selling products there helps create jobs for both Nvidia and its U.S.-based partners, the company added.

"The October export controls require that we create products with an expanding gap between the two markets," Nvidia said last week. "We comply with the regulation while offering as-competitive-as-possible products in each market."

Bill Dally, Nvidia's chief scientist, said in a separate statement this week that “this gap will grow quickly over time as training requirements continue to double every six to 12 months."

A spokesperson for the Bureau of Industry and Security, the arm of the U.S. Commerce Department that oversees the rules, did not return a request for comment.

SLOWED BUT NOT STOPPED

The second U.S. limit is on chip-to-chip transfer speeds, which does affect AI. The models behind technologies such as ChatGPT are too large to fit onto a single chip. Instead, they must be spread over many chips - often thousands at a time - which all need to communicate with one another.

Nvidia has not disclosed the China-only H800 chip's performance details, but a specification sheet seen by Reuters shows a chip-to-chip speed of 400 gigabytes per second, less than half the peak speed of 900 gigabytes per second for Nvidia's flagship H100 chip available outside China.

Some in the AI industry believe that is still plenty of speed. Naveen Rao, chief executive of a startup called MosaicML that specializes in helping AI models to run better on limited hardware, estimated a 10-30% system slowdown.

"There are ways to get around all this algorithmically," he said. "I don't see this being a boundary for a very long time - like 10 years."

Money helps. A chip in China that takes twice as long to finish an AI training task than a faster U.S. chip can still get the work done.

"At that point, you've got to spend $20 million instead of $10 million to train it," said one industry source who requested anonymity because of agreements with partners. "Does that suck? Yes it does. But does that mean this is impossible for Alibaba or Baidu? No, that's not a problem."

Moreover, AI researchers are trying to slim down the massive systems they have built to cut the cost of training products similar to ChatGPT and other processes. Those will require fewer chips, reducing chip-to-chip communications and lessening the impact of the U.S. speed limits.

Two years ago the industry was thinking AI models would get bigger and bigger, said Cade Daniel, a software engineer at Anyscale, a San Francisco startup that provides software to help companies perform AI work.

"If that were still true today, this export restriction would have a lot more impact," Daniel said. "This export restriction is noticeable, but it's not quite as devastating as it could have been."

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Jane Lee in San Francisco and Josh Ye in Hong Kong Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC. -9.67% 81.32 Delayed Quote.38.81%
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED -0.37% 81.305 Delayed Quote.-7.45%
BAIDU, INC. -0.95% 116.49 Delayed Quote.2.75%
INTEL CORPORATION 2.99% 30.715 Delayed Quote.12.64%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.16% 278.9817 Delayed Quote.93.03%
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED -1.85% 339.4 Delayed Quote.3.53%
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
03:46pChina's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules
RE
01:39pAdvanced Micro Devices Set to Face Pricing, AI Competition From Rivals Amid Sluggish Ma..
MT
12:36pNvidia short sellers lose $5 bln as shares rise more than 90% in 2023
RE
11:06aNvidia short interest down 18% YTD, while stock up 91%-S3 Partners
RE
06:41aSocial Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Down Premarket; PacWest Bancorp P..
MT
04:07aChina's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules
RE
05/02Picture Perfect : AV1 Streaming Dazzles on GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs With OBS Studio 29.1..
PU
05/02AMD forecasts second-quarter revenue below expectations
RE
05/02AMD forecasts second-quarter revenue below expectations
RE
05/02Social Buzz: Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Down Premarket; Chegg Poised to Fa..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 30 028 M - -
Net income 2024 8 118 M - -
Net cash 2024 7 818 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 85,5x
Yield 2024 0,06%
Capitalization 696 B 696 B -
EV / Sales 2024 22,9x
EV / Sales 2025 18,2x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 49
Last Close Price 282,10 $
Average target price 282,81 $
Spread / Average Target 0,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION93.03%712 921
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED10.59%421 673
BROADCOM INC.9.52%265 976
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-0.77%151 288
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.38.81%144 348
QUALCOMM, INC.5.61%129 162
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer