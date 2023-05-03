China's AI industry barely slowed by US chip export rules

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. microchip export controls imposed
last year to freeze China's development of supercomputers used
to develop nuclear weapons and artificial-intelligence systems
like ChatGPT are having only minimal effects on China's tech
sector.
The rules restricted shipments of Nvidia Corp and
Advanced Micro Devices Inc chips that have become the
global technology industry's standard for developing chatbots
and other AI systems.
But Nvidia has created variants of its chips for the Chinese
market that are slowed down to meet U.S. rules. Industry experts
told Reuters the newest one - the Nvidia H800, announced in
March - will likely take 10% to 30% longer to carry out some AI
tasks and could double some costs compared with Nvidia's fastest
U.S. chips.
Even the slowed Nvidia chips represent an improvement for
Chinese firms. Tencent Holdings, one of China's
largest tech companies, in April estimated that systems using
Nvidia's H800 will cut the time it takes to train its largest AI
system by more than half, from 11 days to four days.
"The AI companies that we talk to seem to see the handicap
as relatively small and manageable," said Charlie Chai, a
Shanghai-based analyst with 86Research.
The back-and-forth between government and industry exposes
the U.S. challenge of slowing China's progress in high tech
without hurting U.S. companies.
Part of the U.S. strategy in setting the rules was to avoid
such a shock that the Chinese would ditch U.S. chips altogether
and redouble their own chip-development efforts.
"They had to draw the line somewhere, and wherever they drew
it, they were going to run into the challenge of how to not be
immediately disruptive, but how to also over time degrade
China's capability," said one chip industry executive who
requested anonymity to talk about private discussions with
regulators.
The export restrictions have two parts. The first puts a
ceiling on a chip's ability to calculate extremely precise
numbers, a measure designed to limit supercomputers that can be
used in military research. Chip industry sources said that was
an effective action.
But calculating extremely precise numbers is less relevant
in AI work like large language models where the amount of data
the chip can chew through is more important.
Nvidia is selling the H800 to China's largest technology
firms, including Tencent, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
and Baidu Inc for use in such work, though it has not
yet started shipping the chips in high volumes.
"The government isn’t seeking to harm competition or U.S.
industry, and allows U.S. firms to supply products for
commercial activities, such as providing cloud services for
consumers," Nvidia said in a statement last week.
China is an important market for U.S. technology companies,
and selling products there helps create jobs for both Nvidia and
its U.S.-based partners, the company added.
"The October export controls require that we create products
with an expanding gap between the two markets," Nvidia said last
week. "We comply with the regulation while offering
as-competitive-as-possible products in each market."
Bill Dally, Nvidia's chief scientist, said in a separate
statement this week that “this gap will grow quickly over time
as training requirements continue to double every six to 12
months."
A spokesperson for the Bureau of Industry and Security, the
arm of the U.S. Commerce Department that oversees the rules, did
not return a request for comment.
SLOWED BUT NOT STOPPED
The second U.S. limit is on chip-to-chip transfer speeds,
which does affect AI. The models behind technologies such as
ChatGPT are too large to fit onto a single chip. Instead, they
must be spread over many chips - often thousands at a time -
which all need to communicate with one another.
Nvidia has not disclosed the China-only H800 chip's
performance details, but a specification sheet seen by Reuters
shows a chip-to-chip speed of 400 gigabytes per second, less
than half the peak speed of 900 gigabytes per second for
Nvidia's flagship H100 chip available outside China.
Some in the AI industry believe that is still plenty of
speed. Naveen Rao, chief executive of a startup called MosaicML
that specializes in helping AI models to run better on limited
hardware, estimated a 10-30% system slowdown.
"There are ways to get around all this algorithmically," he
said. "I don't see this being a boundary for a very long time -
like 10 years."
Money helps. A chip in China that takes twice as long to
finish an AI training task than a faster U.S. chip can still get
the work done.
"At that point, you've got to spend $20 million instead of
$10 million to train it," said one industry source who requested
anonymity because of agreements with partners. "Does that suck?
Yes it does. But does that mean this is impossible for Alibaba
or Baidu? No, that's not a problem."
Moreover, AI researchers are trying to slim down the massive
systems they have built to cut the cost of training products
similar to ChatGPT and other processes. Those will require fewer
chips, reducing chip-to-chip communications and lessening the
impact of the U.S. speed limits.
Two years ago the industry was thinking AI models would get
bigger and bigger, said Cade Daniel, a software engineer at
Anyscale, a San Francisco startup that provides software to help
companies perform AI work.
"If that were still true today, this export restriction
would have a lot more impact," Daniel said. "This export
restriction is noticeable, but it's not quite as devastating as
it could have been."
(Reporting by Stephen Nellis and Jane Lee in San Francisco and
Josh Ye in Hong Kong
Editing by Peter Henderson and Matthew Lewis)