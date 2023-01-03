Advanced search
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
2023-01-03
142.37 USD   -2.58%
12:28pChip Maker Nvidia Partners with Foxconn to Develop Electric Vehicles
DJ
11:58aNvidia : Opens Omniverse Portals With Generative AIs for 3D and RTX Remix
PU
11:58aNvidia : Reveals Gaming, Creator, Robotics, Auto Innovations at CES
PU
Chip Maker Nvidia Partners with Foxconn to Develop Electric Vehicles

01/03/2023 | 12:28pm EST
By Sabela Ojea


Graphics chip maker Nvidia Corp. and Foxconn said Tuesday they are partnering to build electric vehicles.

Under the agreement, Nvidia would produce electronic control units for Foxconn's manufactured electric vehicles, the companies said.

The partnership is focused on Nvidia's Drive Orin system-on-a-chip, the central computer for intelligent vehicles, the companies said.

"The partnership with Foxconn will allow Nvidia to further scale its efforts and meet growing industry demand as more transportation leaders select Drive Orin for intelligent vehicles," the companies said.

Foxconn would also be able to speed up its time-to-market and time-to-cost strategies through this deal, the companies added.

The electronic contract manufacturer Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd., established in Taiwan, trades as Foxconn internationally.


Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-03-23 1228ET

