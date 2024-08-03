Aug 2 (Reuters) - Design flaws could cause a delay of three months or more in the launch of chip giant Nvidia's upcoming artificial intelligence chips, tech-focused publication the Information said on Friday.

The setback could affect customers such as Meta , Google, and Microsoft who have collectively ordered tens of billions of dollars worth of chips, it added, citing people who help produce chip and server hardware for Nvidia. (Reporting by Surbhi Misra in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)