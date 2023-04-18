Dow leads Wall St losses as Goldman, J&J results disappoint

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Nvidia rallies after HSBC upgrade
Goldman Sachs down as Q1 profit falls
VIX inches up from one-year low
Indexes down: Dow 0.28%, S&P 0.14%, Nasdaq 0.17%
April 18 (Reuters) - The Dow led declines among U.S.
stock indexes on Tuesday after quarterly updates from Goldman
Sachs and Johnson & Johnson stoked investor worries about the
outlook for corporate earnings amid concerns of a recession.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped 2% after its
quarterly profit fell 19%, hit by sluggish dealmaking and losses
from the sale of some loans from its consumer unit Marcus.
Bank of America Corp slipped 1.1% in choppy trade
even as its first-quarter profit beat analysts' estimate. The
wider banking index was down 0.3%.
Strong results from big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co
last week had fueled optimism about resilience in the
banking sector following a turmoil in March sparked by the
collapse of some mid-sized U.S. lenders.
"All in all, bank earnings were phenomenal. Goldman Sachs is
an investment banking and trading company. It's a different
business and that was reflected in the top line today," said
Thomas Hayes, chairman at Great Hill Capital LLC.
S&P 500 company earnings are expected to decline 4.8% in the
first quarter from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv IBES
data, a slight improvement from the 5.2% decline forecast last
week.
"We came into earnings season with very low expectations,
and as we move through the earnings season, we're going to find
that negative 6.3% was a very low bar and many companies are
able to step over that type of bar with ease," Hayes said.
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, edged up to 16.96 after hitting an over
one-year low earlier.
Wall Street's main indexes are trading near two-month highs
after mixed economic data recently supported bets the Fed will
hike interest rates by 25 basis points in May and hit pause
before cutting rates in the second half of the year.
Atlanta President Raphael Bostic in an interview said that
the U.S. central bank has one more rate hike ahead of it, while
St. Louis President James Bullard stressed on the need for
continued rate increases with recent data indicating sticky
inflation.
At 11:43 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average
was down 93.78 points, or 0.28%, at 33,893.40, the S&P 500
was down 5.63 points, or 0.14%, at 4,145.69, and the
Nasdaq Composite was down 20.48 points, or 0.17%, at
12,137.24.
Johnson & Johnson fell 2.5% as the healthcare
conglomerate issued a conservative 2023 profit forecast.
Nvidia Corp jumped 2.9% after HSBC upgraded the
chipmaker's stock to "buy" from "reduce", surprised by its
pricing power on artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
Investors will monitor quarterly earnings from Netflix Inc
after market hours.
Lockheed Martin Corp rose 2.5% after quarterly
results of the U.S. weapons maker's surpassed Wall Street
targets as simmering geopolitical tensions fueled demand from
both domestic and international customers.
Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.23-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and a 1.43-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded 25 new 52-week highs, while the
Nasdaq recorded 51 new highs and 79 new lows.
