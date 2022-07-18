Easing rate-hike bets, bank earnings lift Wall Street

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window)
* Goldman Sachs profit beats as fixed-income trading shines
* Bank of America profit beats, shares rise
* Boeing rises as Delta to buy 100 737 MAX 10 planes
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48%, S&P 0.74%, Nasdaq 1.38%
July 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes rose on Monday after
earnings from big banks beat expectations for profit, extending
last week's positive momentum amid easing bets of a super-sized
interest-rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc gained 2.5% as it reported a
smaller-than-expected 48% slump in second-quarter profit, helped
by strength in its fixed-income trading. Bank of America Corp
also rose 0.4% after beating analysts' estimates for
quarterly profit.
Gains in their shares helped lift the S&P 500 banks index
by 0.6%, in what has been a mixed earnings
second-quarter season, where trading operations flourished due
to market volatility and helped counter much of the weakness in
investment banking.
"You're getting the feeling that perhaps all the bad news is
out of the way and investors are looking to see if this would be
a reasonable entry point," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry
Lane Investments.
At 12:44 p.m. ET the Dow Jones Industrial Average was
up 149.36 points, or 0.48%, at 31,437.62, the S&P 500 was
up 28.58 points, or 0.74%, at 3,891.74 and the Nasdaq Composite
was up 157.69 points, or 1.38%, at 11,610.11.
The S&P 500 technology sector index rose 1.2%,
with chipmaker Nvidia Corp gaining 6.2%.
Worries about a larger 1 percentage point rate hike at the
end of July eased following remarks from Fed officials last week
that the policymakers could stick to a 75 basis point hike.
Earnings from big technology companies next week will be
closely watched, after their shares came under immense selling
pressure through much of this year.
"I think growth stocks will probably outperform (in the
second half) as we have the peak in interest rates and perhaps
some disappointment on the growth side," said Jack Ablin, chief
investment officer at Cresset Capital Management.
"We also have to recognize that the Fed will be quick to
pivot and could actually be easing in the first half of next
year."
Among other shares, Boeing Co jumped 2.1% after Delta
Air Lines Inc said it would buy 100 MAX 10 jets worth
about $13.5 billion at list prices and had options to buy
another 30. Shares of Delta jumped 5.9%.
With the earnings season in full swing, analysts now expect
aggregate year-on-year S&P 500 second-quarter profit growth of
6%, down from the 6.8% estimate at the beginning of the quarter,
according to Refinitiv data.
The S&P 500 energy sector index jumped 2.5% as crude
prices rose by more than $4.
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.58-to-1 ratio
on the NYSE and by a 2.67-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq.
The S&P index recorded one new 52-week high and 30 new lows,
while the Nasdaq recorded 25 new highs and 44 new lows.
(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal, Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Sruthi
Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta and Anil
D'Silva)