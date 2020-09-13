Embattled SoftBank renews talks on taking the group private -source

(Updates with new sourcing, detail of Arm sale)
Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp executives
have held early stage talks about taking the Japanese technology
group private as the company seeks a new strategy after
disposing of several large assets, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
The discussions are driven by frustrations over the
persistent discount in SoftBank's equity valuation compared with
the value of its individual holdings, which continues even after
an asset sale programme tried to close that gap, the source
said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are private.
The deliberations are at a very preliminary stage and
SoftBank management is divided about whether or not move ahead
with the deal, the source cautioned, adding it is not the first
time SoftBank executives have held such discussions.
A spokeswoman for SoftBank, which is led by billionaire
Masayoshi Son, declined to comment. News of the talks was first
reported by the Financial Times.
Shares in SoftBank on the Tokyo Stock Exchange are down a
little over 10% so far in 2020 and are trading at 1,307.50 yen.
This is a steeper fall than Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and
below the 1,500 yen price at which it sold units in its 2018
initial public offing (IPO).
The IPO, still Japan's biggest-ever stock market listing,
was widely regarded at the time as finalizing the group's
transition from domestic telecommunications company to a global
tech investor.
Yet since then, SoftBank has faced a host of challenges
including losses on investments made by its $100 billion Vision
Fund, activist pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management and
questions regarding significant option purchases during the
recent run-up in the U.S. stock market.
The talks on taking SoftBank private have also come as
SoftBank has shifted its business strategy to become a long-term
investor in businesses rather than a manager of companies.
SoftBank's recent investment track record has been
checkered, including a large bet on shared office provider
WeWork, resulting in SoftBank reporting an $18 billion loss at
the Vision Fund in May, pushing the conglomerate to a record
loss.
SoftBank announced on Monday it had agreed to sell British
chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp for as much as $40
billion in a cash and share deal.
It is possible the go-private talks could gain momentum
following the Arm sale, the source said.
