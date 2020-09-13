Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Embattled SoftBank renews talks on taking the group private -source

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/13/2020 | 01:56pm EDT

(Updates with new sourcing, detail of Arm sale)

Sept 13 (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp executives have held early stage talks about taking the Japanese technology group private as the company seeks a new strategy after disposing of several large assets, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The discussions are driven by frustrations over the persistent discount in SoftBank's equity valuation compared with the value of its individual holdings, which continues even after an asset sale programme tried to close that gap, the source said, requesting anonymity as the discussions are private.

The deliberations are at a very preliminary stage and SoftBank management is divided about whether or not move ahead with the deal, the source cautioned, adding it is not the first time SoftBank executives have held such discussions.

A spokeswoman for SoftBank, which is led by billionaire Masayoshi Son, declined to comment. News of the talks was first reported by the Financial Times.

Shares in SoftBank on the Tokyo Stock Exchange are down a little over 10% so far in 2020 and are trading at 1,307.50 yen. This is a steeper fall than Japan's Nikkei 225 Index and below the 1,500 yen price at which it sold units in its 2018 initial public offing (IPO).

The IPO, still Japan's biggest-ever stock market listing, was widely regarded at the time as finalizing the group's transition from domestic telecommunications company to a global tech investor.

Yet since then, SoftBank has faced a host of challenges including losses on investments made by its $100 billion Vision Fund, activist pressure from hedge fund Elliott Management and questions regarding significant option purchases during the recent run-up in the U.S. stock market.

The talks on taking SoftBank private have also come as SoftBank has shifted its business strategy to become a long-term investor in businesses rather than a manager of companies.

SoftBank's recent investment track record has been checkered, including a large bet on shared office provider WeWork, resulting in SoftBank reporting an $18 billion loss at the Vision Fund in May, pushing the conglomerate to a record loss.

SoftBank announced on Monday it had agreed to sell British chip designer Arm to Nvidia Corp for as much as $40 billion in a cash and share deal.

It is possible the go-private talks could gain momentum following the Arm sale, the source said. (Reporting by Anirban Sen and Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru, and Joshua Franklin in Boston; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and Lincoln Feast.)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIKKEI 225 0.74% 23406.49 Real-time Quote.-1.06%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -1.20% 486.58 Delayed Quote.106.79%
SOFTBANK CORP. -0.53% 1307.5 End-of-day quote.-10.41%
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. 1.03% 5860 End-of-day quote.23.21%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
01:56pEmbattled SoftBank renews talks on taking the group private -source
RE
09/12Nvidia nears deal to buy chip designer Arm for more than $40 billion - source..
RE
09/12NVIDIA : SoftBank Nearing Deal To Sell Arm Holdings To Nvidia For More Than $40 ..
RE
09/12SoftBank Nearing Deal to Sell Arm Holdings to Nvidia for More Than $40 Billio..
DJ
09/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Open Higher, Signaling Firm End to Unst..
DJ
09/11U.S. Stock Futures Rise, Signaling Firm End to Unsteady Week
DJ
09/11U.S. Stock Futures Rise, Signaling Firm End to Unsteady Week
DJ
09/11U.S. Stock Futures Rise, Signaling Firm End to Unsteady Week
DJ
09/11U.S. Stock Futures Rise, Signaling Firm End to Unsteady Week
DJ
09/11U.S. Stock Futures Rise, Signaling Firm End to Unsteady Week
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 15 752 M - -
Net income 2021 3 628 M - -
Net cash 2021 6 527 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 82,4x
Yield 2021 0,13%
Capitalization 300 B 300 B -
EV / Sales 2021 18,6x
EV / Sales 2022 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 13 775
Free-Float 61,6%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 41
Average target price 541,37 $
Last Close Price 486,58 $
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jen-Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION106.79%300 220
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED31.87%386 327
INTEL CORPORATION-18.20%209 588
BROADCOM INC.13.82%145 499
QUALCOMM, INC.27.44%127 968
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS6.94%124 907
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group