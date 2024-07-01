BRUSSELS, July 1 (Reuters) - French antitrust regulators are preparing to charge Nvidia for allegedly anti-competitive practices, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, making it the first enforcer to do so.

The French so-called statement of objections or charge sheet would follow dawn raids in the graphics cards sector in September last year which sources said targeted Nvidia.

The world's largest maker of chips used both for artificial intelligence and for computer graphics has seen demand for its chips jump following the release of the generative AI application ChatGPT late last year, triggering regulatory scrutiny on both sides of the Atlantic. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Jan Harvey)