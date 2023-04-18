Futures rise ahead of Goldman, Bank of America earnings

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock
Futures up: Dow 0.23%, S&P 0.37%, Nasdaq 0.68%
April 18 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures rose on
Tuesday as investors braced for a busy day of earnings, with
sentiment tempered by signs of uneven economic recovery in China
and prospect for more interest rate hikes by the Federal
Reserve.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp
and Bank of New York Mellon Corp are among financial
companies set to report before the bell. Their shares rose in
the range of 1.0% to 1.7% premarket.
Investor expectations have been buoyed by strong results
from big banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co last week.
Among other big names, Johnson & Johnson rose 0.2%
ahead of the healthcare company's results.
Analysts have marginally brightened their outlook for
first-quarter results. They see quarterly profits at S&P 500
companies to have declined 4.8% from the year-ago period,
according to Refinitiv data on Friday, from a 5.2% decline
forecast at the start of the earnings season.
"While we are less concerned about the Q1 results given the
subdued expectations and the fact that hard data in Q1 is still
generally holding up, the focus of investors will rather be on
forward guidance," said Mathieu Racheter, head of equity
strategy research at Julius Baer.
"Current consensus estimates still point to a recovery in
earnings growth and profit margins from Q3 onwards. We maintain
our defensive tilt but continue to see an opportunity to load up
on quality growth names at attractive valuations."
The CBOE Volatility index, also known as Wall
Street's fear gauge, slipped to 16.8, its lowest since January
2022.
The main Wall Street indexes have traded in a tight range
since earnings season kicked off but remain close to two-month
highs on expectations that the Fed is nearing the end of its
monetary tightening cycle.
Mixed economic data recently has supported bets the Fed will
hike interest rates by 25 basis points in May and hit pause
before cutting rates in the back half of the year.
Investors lifted bond allocations in April to the highest
since March 2009 and kept cash levels at an elevated 5.5%,
deterred by worries about a credit crunch, hawkish central bank
action and concerns over the economy, a BofA survey showed.
At 5:55 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 80 points, or
0.23%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 15.25 points, or 0.37%,
and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 90 points, or 0.68%.
Nvidia Corp gained 2.1% after HSBC upgraded the
chipmaker's stock to "buy" from "reduce", surprised by its
pricing power on artificial intelligence (AI) chips.
Alibaba Group Holding climbed 2.3% after Reuters
reported Chinese regulators are expected to fine Ant Group about
a quarter less than the more than $1 billion initially planned
and downgrade their charges against it.
Other U.S.-listed Chinese stocks such as JD.com and
Baidu Inc rose marginally after data showed China's
economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first
quarter, although headwinds from a global slowdown point to a
bumpy ride ahead.
