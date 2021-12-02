GFN Thursday: Dashing Into December With RTX 3080 Memberships and 20 New Games

With the holiday season comes many joys for GeForce NOW members.

This month, RTX 3080 membership preorders are activating in Europe.

Plus, we've made a list - and checked it twice. In total, 20 new games are joining the GeForce NOW library in December. This week, the list of nine games streaming on GFN Thursday includes new releases like Chorus, Icarus and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

The future is NOW, with RTX 3080 memberships delivering faster frame rates, lower latency and the longest session lengths.

Starting today, gamers in Europe who preordered a six-month GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership will have their accounts enabled with the new tier of service. Rollouts for accounts will continue until all requests have been fulfilled.

A GeForce NOW RTX 3080 membership means streaming from the world's most powerful gaming supercomputer, the GeForce NOW SuperPOD. RTX 3080 members enjoy a dedicated, high-performance cloud gaming rig, streaming at up to 1440p resolution and 120 frames per second on PCs and Macs, and 4K HDR at 60 FPS on SHIELD TV, with ultra-low latency rivaling many local gaming experiences.

Players can power up their gaming experience with a six-month RTX 3080 membership for $99.99, pending availability. The membership comes with higher resolutions, lower latency and the longest gaming session length - clocking in at eight hours - on top of the most control over in-game settings.

Enjoy the GeForce NOW library of over 1,100 games and 100 free-to-play titles with the kick of RTX 3080 streaming across your devices. For more information about RTX 3080 memberships, check out our membership FAQ.

Preorders are still available in Europe and North America.

December kicks off with 20 great games joining GeForce NOW this month, including some out-of-this-world additions.

Enter a dark new universe, teeming with mystery and conflict in Chorus. Join Nara, once the Circle's deadliest warrior, now their most wanted fugitive, on her mission to destroy the dark cult that created her. Take her sentient ship, Forsaken, on a quest for redemption across the galaxy and beyond the boundaries of reality as they fight to unite resistance forces against the Circle.

Meet your deadline or be left behind forever. So much for working from home.

Survive the savage alien wilderness of Icarus, a planet once destined to be a second Earth, now humanity's greatest mistake. Drop from the safety of the orbital space station to explore, harvest, craft and hunt while seeking your fortune from exotic matter that can be found on the abandoned, deadly planet. Make sure to return to orbit before time runs out - those that get left behind are lost forever.

Need more from the world of League of Legends? Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has you covered.

Rise against ruin in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story. Unite a party of League of Legends Champions, explore the port city of Bilgewater and set sail for the Shadow Isles to uncover the secrets of the deadly Black Mist in this turn-based RPG.

Brave the far corners of space in Chorus and Icarus, and lead legends in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story alongside the nine new games ready to stream this GFN Thursday.

Releasing this week:

Also coming in December:

We make every effort to launch games on GeForce NOW as close to their release as possible, but, in some instances, games may not be available immediately.

Explore a bold new era and build your park full of dinosaurs, complete with DLSS, in Jurassic World Evolution 2.

In addition to the 17 games announced to arrive in November, members can check out the following extra games that made it to the cloud last month:

Unfortunately, a few games that we planned to release last month did not make it:

Bakery Simulator (Steam), new launch date

STORY OF SEASON: Pioneers of Olive Town (Steam), coming to GeForce NOW in the near future

With these new additions arriving just in time for the holidays, we've got a question for you about your gaming wish list:

your holiday wish list, but there's only room for 1 game you can stream in the cloud

which one would it be?

