Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GFN Thursday: ‘Fortnite' Comes to iOS Safari and Android Through NVIDIA GeForce NOW via Closed Beta

01/13/2022 | 09:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Starting next week, Fortnite on GeForce NOW will launch in a limited-time closed beta for mobile, all streamed through the Safari web browser on iOS and the GeForce NOW Android app.

The beta is open for registration for all GeForce NOW members, and will help test our server capacity, graphics delivery and new touch controls performance. Members will be admitted to the beta in batches over the coming weeks.

'Fortnite' Streaming Gameplay Comes to Mobile Through iOS Safari and Android With Touch Inputs

Alongside the amazing team at Epic Games, we've been working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite for mobile delivered through the cloud. While PC games in the GeForce NOW library are best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, the introduction of touch controls built by the GeForce NOW team offers more options for players, starting with Fortnite.

Beginning today, GeForce NOW members can sign up for a chance to join the Fortnite limited-time closed beta for mobile devices. Not an existing member? No worries. Register for a GeForce NOW membership and sign up to become eligible for the closed beta once the experience starts rolling out next week. Upgrade to a Priority or RTX 3080 membership to receive priority access to gaming servers. A paid GeForce NOW membership is not required to participate.

You could say the world is a little upside down in Fortnite Chapter 3.

For tips on gameplay mechanics or a refresher on playing Fortnite with touch controls, check out Fortnite's Getting Started page.

More Touch Games

And we're just getting started. Cloud-to-mobile gaming is a great opportunity for publishers to get their games into more gamers' hands with touch-friendly versions of their games. PC games or game engines, like Unreal Engine 4, which support Windows touch events can easily enable mobile touch support on GeForce NOW.

We're working with additional publishers to add more touch-enabled games to GeForce NOW. And look forward to more publishers streaming full PC versions of their games to mobile devices with built-in touch support - reaching millions through the Android app and iOS Safari devices.

GFN Thursday Releases Take on a four-player, first-person shooter set aboard a starship stranded at the edge of explored space in The Anacrusis.

GFN Thursday always means more games. Members can find these and more streaming on the cloud this week:

We make every effort to launch games on GeForce NOW as close to their release as possible, but, in some instances, games may not be available immediately.

What are you planning to play this weekend? Let us know on Twitter or in the comments below.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 13 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 January 2022 14:30:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
09:31aGFN THURSDAY : ‘Fortnite' Comes to iOS Safari and Android Through NVIDIA GeForce NOW..
PU
09:16aFutures gain after producer prices data eases rate hike fears
RE
07:00aInvestors ready for U.S. earnings as inflation worries run high
RE
01/12NVIDIA : World Record-Setting DNA Sequencing Technique Helps Clinicians Rapidly Diagnose C..
PU
01/12ELEVATED ENTERTAINMENT : SHIELD Experience 9.0 Upgrade Rolling Out Now
PU
01/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Higher; Robinhood, ContextLogic Biggest Movers
MT
01/11SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Mostly Higher Pre-Market Tuesday
MT
01/10NVIDIA : Leading HPC Software Company Bright Computing Joins NVIDIA
PU
01/10NVIDIA Named Top Pick for Large Cap Semiconductors at BofA Securities on Growth Potenti..
MT
01/10SOCIAL BUZZ : Wallstreetbets Stocks Largely Slide; GameStop, ContextLogic Sink
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 26 668 M - -
Net income 2022 9 292 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 662 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,8x
Yield 2022 0,06%
Capitalization 700 B 700 B -
EV / Sales 2022 25,8x
EV / Sales 2023 21,6x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 279,99 $
Average target price 335,41 $
Spread / Average Target 19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.80%699 975
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED7.32%618 729
BROADCOM INC.-6.52%256 808
INTEL CORPORATION8.23%226 695
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED1.94%208 790
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED-1.29%171 804