  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:53:56 2023-06-01 pm EDT
399.38 USD   +5.56%
QuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Press ReleasesOfficial Publications

GQG adds more Nvidia as chipmaker has a 'new leg', says CIO

06/01/2023 | 02:10pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - A big buyer of Nvidia Corp's shares in the first quarter, Australia-listed investment firm GQG Partners, said it has continued to increase its exposure to the company since then as the chipmaker is likely to benefit from a cycle of investment in artificial intelligence.

Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based GQG, which manages almost $100 billion in assets, added 8.2 million shares in Nvidia in the first quarter, worth $2.3 billion then, according to a regulatory filing.

Since then, GQG has "meaningfully increased" its position in Nvidia, Chief Investment Officer Rajiv Jain said in an interview. He declined to disclose the amount it has further invested.

The chipmaker is likely to give a boost to funds which have invested in it, as Nvidia's shares have more than doubled year to date amid an artificial intelligence boom. The company briefly touched the $1 trillion market capitalization late in May.

Two years ago, concerned about the company's high valuation, GQG had dumped all its Nvidia's shares, just to invest again in the first quarter. "Now Nvidia has gotten a new leg because of the ChatGPT-lead, AI narrative, which is very strong," said Jain, explaining his decision to reinvest.

Despite Nvidia's recent jump in valuation, he still sees room for further upside in the share price as the company recently updated its revenue forecast. Some investors also believe the stock remains attractive.

Jain also said the asset manager is considering raising its exposure to India's Adani by participating in capital increases the group is planning. Adani Enterprise and Adani Transmission unveiled plans to raise up to $2.5 billion from the stock market. Adani Green Energy also said it plans to tap investors.

"We would very likely participate depending on the pricing in future offerings," said Jain. "There is a lot of opportunities that Adani has. There's a big privatization happening in airports and in transmission and distribution assets. Who else has got to participate in a big way in India?"

Bloomberg reported earlier on GQG's plans to buy additional shares in Adani group.

Jain said GQG has invested roughly $2.5 billion in five undisclosed Adani companies after a report from U.S.-based shortseller Hindenburg earlier this year raised governance concerns about the group, which has denied any wrongdoing.

Asked whether he had concerns about the Adani group’s governance, Jain said investors have different opinions about assets. “There's somebody who has a negative view and somebody has a positive, that's how trading happens. Somebody's selling, somebody buying.”

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED -0.08% 2492.25 End-of-day quote.-35.42%
ADANI GREEN ENERGY LIMITED 1.66% 993.95 Delayed Quote.-49.39%
ADANI TRANSMISSION LIMITED 5.00% 815.5 Delayed Quote.-70.00%
GQG PARTNERS INC. -1.54% 1.28 Delayed Quote.-6.81%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5.50% 399.085 Delayed Quote.158.89%
TOPIX INDEX 0.88% 2149.29 Delayed Quote.12.63%
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2024 42 746 M - -
Net income 2024 15 281 M - -
Net cash 2024 13 840 M - -
P/E ratio 2024 60,5x
Yield 2024 0,04%
Capitalization 936 B 936 B -
EV / Sales 2024 21,6x
EV / Sales 2025 18,1x
Nbr of Employees 26 196
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 50
Last Close Price 378,34 $
Average target price 429,34 $
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION158.89%935 684
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED22.85%470 389
BROADCOM INC.44.50%336 858
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.82.51%190 361
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS5.24%157 823
INTEL CORPORATION18.96%131 136
