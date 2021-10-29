Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GTC Offers Educational Sessions to Meet Exponential Demand for AI and Robotics Skills

10/29/2021 | 05:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The demand for specialization in AI and robotics is growing more than ever.

Roles in these two fields are multiplying across many industries, with titles such as AI specialist and robotics engineer, respectively, placing as the first- and second-fastest emerging jobs in the U.S., according to the most recent Emerging Jobs Report from LinkedIn.

With demand high, upskilling in these two fields is vital.

NVIDIA offers several opportunities and initiatives for students and developers to get hands-on experience in AI and robotics.

NVIDIA GTC, running Nov. 8-11, will offer a number of sessions aimed at equipping educators with the appropriate tools to integrate into their curricula, and many more to inspire makers and enthusiasts just getting started or already innovating with AI and robotics.

Educators around the world - from Kenya and Taiwan, to Pittsburgh and Houston - are bringing AI and robotics into the hands of students in their local communities. And they've been doing it with NVIDIA resources, such as the NVIDIA Emerging Chapters program, the NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute, NVIDIA Jetson Nano 2GB Developer Kit Grant Program and learning opportunities offered through GTC.

Higher Ed at GTC

GTC will feature several institutions in higher education that are offering application-based learning within the AI and robotics space.

Professors at the University of Oxford and the University of Maryland Baltimore College (pictured above) have collaborated with NVIDIA to create an Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit with interactive lectures and hands-on labs.

The course uses the NVIDIA Jetson Edge AI platform to teach fundamentals of computer vision-based deep neural networks, autonomous navigation, reinforcement learning, security and ethics, and conversational AI. The teaching kit is freely available and open source for educators to integrate into their own courses and curricula.

Moreover, the University of Manchester and Coursera have partnered with NVIDIA to design a series of courses with content on both basic and advanced robotics principles, including camera-based navigation, map-based localization and computer vision.

The final project of the course will involve learning about intelligent navigation and exploration with the PuzzleBot Jetson Edition, a configurable robotics platform equipped with NVIDIA Jetson Nano for robot vision and intelligent robot navigation.

AI & Robotics 101

GTC also offers an abundance of courses that provide basic education on AI and robotics, all of which are meant to spur interactive applications.

Beginners who'd like to delve into the basics of AI should add these sessions to their calendars: "Begin Your AI Journey With NVIDIA Jetson Nano" (A31723) and "Getting Started With the Edge AI and Robotics Teaching Kit" (A31535).

For those interested in learning more about robotics and autonomous machines, GTC includes sessions on how to develop features and increase capabilities of robots with NVIDIA Isaac ROS (A31574), updates on the NVIDIA Isaac Gym environment for high-performance reinforcement learning (A31118), and how to leverage Isaac Sim 2021.2 for simulation manipulation, navigation and synthetic data generation (A31573).

To explore how to apply some of this knowledge to real-world tools and use cases, check out these sessions: "Your First Steps to Design an Intelligent Assistant for Hands-Free Applications" (A31186) and "Train. Adapt. Optimize. Supercharge Your AI Development Workflow and Application Development With NVIDIA TAO Toolkit" (A31193).

Register for GTC

Register for free to learn more about NVIDIA Jetson during GTC. And watch NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang's GTC keynote address streaming on Nov. 9 and in replay.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
05:57pGTC Offers Educational Sessions to Meet Exponential Demand for AI and Robotics Skills
PU
11:32aWhat Is a SmartNIC?
PU
10/28BRAINS AND BRAWN : Mercedes-AMG SL Sports MBUX, Powered by NVIDIA, for Intelligent Perform..
PU
10/28A STREAM COME TRUE : AT&T Ericsson and Wevr Deliver First Location-Based VR Experience on ..
PU
10/28University Students Prep for the Metaverse by Creating NVIDIA Omniverse Connectors for ..
PU
10/28GeForce NOW RTX 3080 Membership Preorders Open for All, Plus ‘Marvel's Guardians ..
PU
10/27EU Launches In-Depth Inquiry Into Nvidia's $54 Billion Takeover of UK's Arm
MT
10/27Setback for Nvidia's $54 billion ARM bid as EU regulators open probe
RE
10/27European Commission Launches Full-Scale Probe into NVIDIA's Proposed Arm Acquisition
MT
10/27Intel teams with Google Cloud to develop new class of data center chip
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 25 757 M - -
Net income 2022 8 764 M - -
Net cash 2022 11 961 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 76,4x
Yield 2022 0,07%
Capitalization 623 B 623 B -
EV / Sales 2022 23,7x
EV / Sales 2023 20,7x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 42
Last Close Price 255,67 $
Average target price 229,84 $
Spread / Average Target -10,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION91.05%610 297
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED11.32%555 085
BROADCOM INC.20.95%215 321
INTEL CORPORATION-3.49%194 769
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS14.00%173 503
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.32.11%148 321