Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:26 2022-09-13 pm EDT
134.91 USD   -6.99%
01:10pGET UP TO SPEED : Five Reasons Not to Miss NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's GTC Keynote Sept. 20
PU
09:13aChip tech startup SiFive launches products aimed at automotive market
RE
09/12US to Widen Curbs on Semiconductor Shipments to China
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Get up to Speed: Five Reasons Not to Miss NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's GTC Keynote Sept. 20

09/13/2022 | 01:10pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Think fast. Enterprise AI, new gaming technology, the metaverse and the 3D internet, and advanced AI technologies tailored to just about every industry are all coming your way.

NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang's keynote at NVIDIA GTC on Tuesday, Sept. 20, is the best way to get ahead of all these trends.

NVIDIA's virtual technology conference, which takes place Sept. 19-22, sits at the intersections of business and technology, science and the arts in a way no other event can.

This GTC will focus on neural graphics - which bring together AI and visual computing to create stunning new possibilities - the metaverse, an update on large language models, and the changes coming to every industry with the latest generation of recommender systems.

The free online gathering features speakers from every corner of industry, academia and research.

Speakers include Johnson & Johnson CTO Rowena Yao; Boeing Vice President Linda Hapgood; Polestar COO Dennis Nobelius; Deutsche Bank CTO Bernd Leukert; UN Assistant Secretary-General Ahunna Eziakonwa; UC San Diego distinguished professor Henrik Christensen, and hundreds more.

For those who want to get hands on, GTC features developer sessions for newbies and veteran developers.

Two-hour training labs are included for those who sign up for a free conference pass. Those who want to dig deeper can sign up for one of 21 full-day virtual hands-on workshops at a special price of $149, and for group purchases of more than five seats, we are offering a special of $99 per seat.

Finally, GTC offers networking opportunities that bring together people working on the most challenging problems of our time from all over the planet.

Register free and start loading up your calendar with content today.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 17:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
01:10pGET UP TO SPEED : Five Reasons Not to Miss NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's GTC Keynote Sept. 20
PU
09:13aChip tech startup SiFive launches products aimed at automotive market
RE
09/12US to Widen Curbs on Semiconductor Shipments to China
MT
09/12Nvidia cfo - working with china customers to provide them altern…
RE
09/12TRANSCRIPT : NVIDIA Corporation Presents at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Confer..
CI
09/12Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports -sources
RE
09/12US to Reportedly Expand Restrictions on Shipments of Semiconductors to China
MT
09/12Wall Street rises ahead of inflation data
MS
09/12Biden to hit China with new curbs on U.S. chips
RE
09/11EXCLUSIVE : Biden to hit China with broader curbs on U.S. chip and tool exports - sources
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NVIDIA CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 27 141 M - -
Net income 2023 4 632 M - -
Net cash 2023 9 412 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 79,6x
Yield 2023 0,11%
Capitalization 361 B 361 B -
EV / Sales 2023 13,0x
EV / Sales 2024 11,0x
Nbr of Employees 22 473
Free-Float 95,9%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 45
Last Close Price 145,05 $
Average target price 207,29 $
Spread / Average Target 42,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION-50.68%361 029
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED-20.89%408 667
BROADCOM INC.-21.49%214 270
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS-9.41%155 860
QUALCOMM, INC.-27.79%149 359
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES, INC.-41.18%136 636