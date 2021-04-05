Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  NVIDIA Corporation    NVDA

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Harvesting AI: Startup's Weed Recognition for Herbicides Grows Yield for Farmers

04/05/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

When French classmates Guillaume Jourdain, Hugo Serrat and Jules Beguerie were looking at applying AI to agriculture in 2014 to form a startup, it was hardly a sure bet.

It was early days for such AI applications, and people said it couldn't be done. But farmers they spoke with wanted it.

So they rigged together a crude demo to show that a GeForce GPU could run a weed-identification network with a camera. And next thing you know, they had their first customer-investor.

In 2016, the former dorm-mates at École Nationale Supérieure d'Arts et Métiers, in Paris, founded Bilberry. The company today develops weed recognition powered by the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform for precision application of herbicides at corn and wheat farms, offering as much as a 92 percent reduction in herbicide usage.

Driven by advances in AI and pressures on farmers to reduce their use of herbicides, weed recognition is starting to see its day in the sun. A bumper crop of AI agriculture companies - FarmWise, SeeTree, Smart Ag and John Deere-owned Blue River - is plowing this field.

Farm Tech 2.0

Early agriculture tech was just scratching the surface of what is possible. Applying infrared, it focused on 'the green on brown problem,' in which herbicides were applied uniformly to plants - crops and weeds - versus dirt, blasting all plants, said Serrat, the company's CTO.

Today, the sustainability race is on to treat 'green on green,' or just the weeds near the crop, said Serrat.

'Making the distinction between weeds and crops and act in real time accordingly - this is where everyone is fighting for - that's the actual holy grail,' he said. 'To achieve this requires split-second inference in the field with NVIDIA GPUs running computer vision.'

Losses in corn yields due to ineffective treatment of weeds can run roughly 15 percent to 20 percent, according to Bilberry.

The startup's customers for smart sprayers include agriculture equipment companies Agrifac, Goldacres, Dammann and Berthoud.

Cutting Back Chemicals

Bilberry deploys its NVIDIA Jetson-powered weed recognition on tractor booms that can span a U.S. football field - about 160 feet. It runs 16 cameras on 16 Jetson TX2 modules and can analyze weeds at 17 frames per second for split-second herbicide squirts while traveling 15 miles per hour.

To achieve this blazing-fast inference performance for rapid recognition of weeds, Bilberry exploited the NVIDIA JetPack SDK for TensorRT optimizations of its algorithms. 'We push it to the limits,' said Serrat.

Bilberry tapped into what's known as INT8 weight quantization, which enables more efficient application of deep learning models, particularly helpful for compact embedded systems in which memory and power restraints rule. This allowed them to harness 8-bit integers instead of floating-point numbers, and moving to integer math in place of floating-point helps reduce memory and computing usage as well as application latency.

Bilberry is a member of NVIDIA Inception, a virtual accelerator program that helps startups in AI and data science get to market faster.

Winners: Environment, Yields

The startup's smart sprayers can now dramatically reduce herbicide usage by pinpointing treatments. That can make an enormous difference on the runoff of chemicals into the groundwater, the company says. It can also improve plant yields by reducing the friendly fire on crops.

'You need to apply the right amount of herbicides to weeds - if you apply too little, the weed will keep growing and creating new seeds. Bilberry can do this at a rate of 242 acres per hour, with our biggest unit' said Serrat.

The focus on agriculture chemical reduction comes as Europe tightens down on carbon cap limits affecting farmers and as consumers embrace organic foods. U.S. organic produce sales in 2020 increased 14 percent to $8.5 billion from a year ago, according to data from Nielsen.

Potato-Sorting Problem

Bilberry recently launched a potato-sorting application in partnership with Downs. Potatoes are traditionally handled by sorting potatoes moving slowly across a conveyor belt. But it's difficult for food processors to get the labor, and the monotonous work is hard to stay focused on for hours, causing errors.

'It's really boring - doing it all day, you become crazy,' said Serrat. 'And it's seasonal, so when they need someone, it's now, and so they're always having problems getting enough labor.'

This makes it a perfect task for AI. The startup trained its potato-sorting network to see bad potatoes, green potatoes, cut potatoes, rocks and dirt clods among the good spuds. And applying the Jetson Xavier to this vision task, the AI platform can send a signal to one of the doors at the end of the conveyor belt to only allow good potatoes to pass.

'This is the part I love, to build software that handles something moving and has a real impact,' he said.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 05 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2021 15:59:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
12:00pHARVESTING AI : Startup's Weed Recognition for Herbicides Grows Yield for Farmer..
PU
04/01S&P 500 rides Microsoft, Amazon to record close above 4,000
RE
04/01Microsoft and Amazon lead S&P 500 to 4,000 points
RE
04/01NVIDIA  : Parsing Petabytes, SpaceML Taps Satellite Images to Help Model Wildfir..
PU
04/01EXPLAINER : Why is there a global chip shortage and why should you care?
RE
04/01GFN THURSDAY : All My Friends Know the Outriders
PU
04/01ALL FOR THE &LSQUO;GRAM : The Next Big Thing on Social Media Could Be a Smarter ..
PU
03/31NOW HEAR THIS : Startup Gives Businesses a New Voice
PU
03/31NVIDIA  : Art and Music in Light of AI
PU
03/31DRUM ROLL, PLEASE : AI Startup Sunhouse Founder Tlacael Esparza Finds His Rhythm
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22 058 M - -
Net income 2022 5 954 M - -
Net cash 2022 9 317 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 55,0x
Yield 2022 0,12%
Capitalization 343 B 343 B -
EV / Sales 2022 15,1x
EV / Sales 2023 13,3x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 43
Average target price 633,80 $
Last Close Price 552,47 $
Spread / Highest target 44,8%
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION5.80%342 531
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED13.58%546 438
INTEL CORPORATION29.57%262 870
BROADCOM INC.8.70%194 331
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS17.02%177 273
QUALCOMM, INC.-9.55%156 529
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ