Capcom's latest entry in the iconic Street Fighter series, Street Fighter 6, punches its way into the cloud this GFN Thursday. The game, along with Ubisoft's XDefiant, leads six new games joining the GeForce NOW library.

A new reward makes its way to the cloud gaming service's Ultimate and Priority members. For a limited time, GeForce NOW members who are new to Xbox PC Game Pass can get three months of Microsoft's subscription service free, just by opting into the GeForce NOW Rewards program.

Are Ryu ready?

Unleash the ultimate Hadoken with Street Fighter 6 on GeForce NOW. The renowned 2D fighting game returns with intense battles, special moves, combos and Super Art attacks to defeat opponents. With a roster of 22 iconic fighters, including classic World Warriors like Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile and Akuma, plus all-new characters like Kimberly, Jamie, Marisa and Manon, there's no better time to hit the streets.

The newest installment introduces innovative features and enhanced visuals across three distinct game modes - Fighting Ground, World Tour and Battle Hub - for gamers to level up and put their skills to the test. The game's blend of classic mechanics and fresh enhancements is captivating longtime fans and newcomers alike.

Become a World Warrior in the cloud with a GeForce NOW Ultimate membership and stream all the fighting glory at up to stunning 4K resolution. Witness every punch, kick and Hadoken with others by hopping online for some head-to-head competition.

Discover which faction will reign supreme in "XDefiant."

XDefiant, a free-to-play first-person shooter, combines intense gunplay with strategic team dynamics. Set in a world where factions inspired by iconic Ubisoft franchises clash, the game enables players to customize their loadouts and engage in fast-paced battles. Choose stealthy tactics or all-out aggression for a diverse and thrilling multiplayer experience.

Prepare for adrenaline-fueled firefights and tactical showdowns at up to 240 frames per second with an Ultimate membership. Every frame counts in the fight against other factions.

It's rewarding to be a GeForce NOW member.

Get ready for a summer of gaming. GeForce NOW Ultimate and Priority members new to PC Game Pass and part of the GeForce NOW Rewards program can now receive three free months of Microsoft's service.

With PC Game Pass and GeForce NOW, members can play high-quality Xbox PC titles with the power of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX server in the cloud. Jump into the action in iconic franchises like Starfield, Forza Motorsport and Remnant II with support for more titles added every GFN Thursday.

This special offer is available for a limited time, and only for GeForce NOW members new to PC Game Pass.

Hide and seek on an epic scale.

Get into all kinds of mischief and fun in Sneak Out from Kinguin Studios. Enter the Haunted Castle and prepare to hunt, hide or prank, causing all kinds of hilarious mayhem while trying to win a deadly game of hide and seek.

Check out the list of new games this week:

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game (New release on Steam , June 4)

, June 4) Autopsy Simulator (New release on Steam , June 6)

, June 6) Chornobyl Liquidators (New release on Steam , June 6)

, June 6) Sneak Out (New release on Steam , June 6)

, June 6) Farm Together 2 ( Steam )

) Street Fighter 6 ( Steam )

) XDefiant (Ubisoft)

