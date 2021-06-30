Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. NVIDIA Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NVDA   US67066G1040

NVIDIA CORPORATION

(NVDA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Hidden GEM: Canadian Weather Forecasts to Run on NVIDIA-Powered System

06/30/2021 | 12:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The supercomputer behind Canada's weather forecasts is getting an upgrade, adopting NVIDIA networking to support long-running, computationally intensive environmental models.

Located in Quebec, the system runs a complex forecasting and data assimilation system known as GEM - the Global Environmental Multiscale model. The model processes information about temperature, air pressure and wind to produce both regional and global forecasts.

Built by IBM, the high performance computing system is the main weather cluster for Environment and Climate Change Canada, the government agency that coordinates environmental policies and produces the country's weather forecasts.

Due to the complexity of the data and simulation programs required to model atmospheric changes, scientists using GEM require powerful interconnect technology to rapidly move data across the system.

Set to go live this year, Environment Canada's upgraded supercomputer incorporates NVIDIA HDR InfiniBand networking, featuring NVIDIA ConnectX-6 adapters and hundreds of NVIDIA Quantum InfiniBand switches in a DragonFly+ topology.

The flexible, 3,800-node Lenovo supercomputer can support workloads of any size. Researchers developing large-scale production models may require use of the entire system. Weather forecasters can instead run multiple time-constrained jobs in parallel, with each application using a customized number of processors. And, for other HPC applications, users may run workloads of varying size, taking advantage of the system's high performance and throughput.

Sunny Outlook for Supercomputing and Weather

Managed by the Shared Services Canada government agency, the Environment Canada system will support atmospheric and environmental science research projects while also maintaining a real-time, weather forecast production environment running around the clock.

Environment Canada has used supercomputers for atmospheric science weather forecasting for more than 50 years. But the quality of a forecast depends on the level of data complexity and resolution a supercomputer can handle.

The GEM model is based on a variable-resolution strategy, so researchers can look at forecasting for the whole planet at a uniform resolution, or they can choose specific coordinates - such as a region of interest within Canada - to create a high-resolution subdomain that provides a finer-grained analysis.

To run complex environmental models like GEM, scientists rely on systems with interconnect technology to accelerate their applications and improve scalability. NVIDIA InfiniBand's technological advantages have made it a go-to solution for climate research and weather forecasting by services including NASA, the Spanish Meteorological Agency, the China Meteorological Administration and more.

With NVIDIA InfiniBand with in-network computing and smart offloads, supercomputers can quickly transfer data, increasing efficiency and reducing latency across the data center so the complex environmental models can run faster. And InfiniBand's standard technology ensures forward and backward compatibility, with support for open source technology and open APIs.

Learn more about NVIDIA InfiniBand networking, and watch the NVIDIA ISC21 Special Address to get an in-depth overview of the latest supercomputing news.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 29 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2021 04:25:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NVIDIA CORPORATION
12:26aHIDDEN GEM : Canadian Weather Forecasts to Run on NVIDIA-Powered System
PU
06/29INSIDER TRENDS : Insider 90-Day Selling Trend Extended at NVIDIA
MT
06/28Tech Rally Propels Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 to All-Time Highs
MT
06/28NVIDIA CORP  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/28CLOSE UPDATE : Tech Rally Propels Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 to All-Time Highs
MT
06/28US Stocks Mixed in Midday Trading, Nasdaq Hits Fresh High as Bond Yields Drop
MT
06/28S&P 500, Nasdaq clinch new highs on tech boost
RE
06/28NVIDIA  : Partners Extending Arm Ecosystem from Exascale to the Edge
PU
06/28NVIDIA  : From Genomes to Proteins to Cells, Digital Biology Revolution Marches ..
PU
06/28HERE, THERE, EVERYWHERE : NVIDIA Platform Accelerates Quantum Circuit Simulation..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 24 861 M - -
Net income 2022 8 133 M - -
Net cash 2022 10 764 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 61,2x
Yield 2022 0,08%
Capitalization 499 B 499 B -
EV / Sales 2022 19,6x
EV / Sales 2023 17,6x
Nbr of Employees 18 975
Free-Float 61,8%
Chart NVIDIA CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
NVIDIA Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NVIDIA CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 41
Last Close Price 801,07 $
Average target price 734,03 $
Spread / Average Target -8,37%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jen Hsun Huang President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Colette M. Kress Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
William James Dally Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President-Research
Tony Tamasi Senior Vice President-Content & Technology
Debora Shoquist Executive Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NVIDIA CORPORATION53.40%474 253
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.26%549 120
INTEL CORPORATION15.38%225 765
BROADCOM INC.8.98%189 622
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INCORPORATED17.52%173 779
QUALCOMM INCORPORATED-6.38%155 269