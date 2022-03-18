Log in
Hopped Up: NVIDIA CEO, AI Leaders to Discuss Next Wave of AI at GTC

03/18/2022 | 09:23am EDT
NVIDIA's GTC conference is packed with smart people and programming.

The virtual gathering - which takes place from March 21-24 - sits at the intersection of some of the fastest-moving technologies of our time.

It features a lineup of speakers from every corner of industry, academia and research who are ready to paint a high-definition portrait of how they're putting the latest technology to work.

A Can't-Miss Keynote

GTC starts with a keynote from NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang.

Each GTC, Huang introduces powerful new ways to accelerate computing of all kinds, and tells a story that puts the latest advances in perspective.

Expect Huang to introduce new technologies, products and collaborations with some of the world's leading companies.

The keynote will be live-streamed Tuesday, March 22, starting at 8 a.m. Pacific, and available on-demand afterward. Conference registration isn't required to watch.

Leaders From Trillion-Dollar Industries

Huang is joined by people at the cutting edge of fields in industry, research and academia who can get you oriented on how accelerated computing is remaking the world.

The event features 900 sessions representing a broad spectrum of organizations, including Amazon, Bloomberg, DeepMind, Epic Games, Google Brain, Mercedes-Benz, Microsoft, NASA, NFL, Pfizer, Visa, VMware, Walt Disney, Zoom and many more.

This GTC will focus on accelerated computing, deep learning, data science, digital twins, networking, quantum computing and computing in the data center, cloud and edge.

In addition to participants from NVIDIA, GTC will feature prominent technology experts including:

  • Andrew Ng, founder of DeepLearning.AI, founder and CEO of Landing AI
  • Bjorn Stevens, managing director and director of The Atmosphere in the Earth System, Max Planck Institute for Meteorology
  • Chelsea Finn, assistant professor of computer science, Stanford University
  • Hao Yang, vice president of AI Research, Visa
  • Jack Jin, lead machine learning Infra engineer, Zoom
  • Joe Ucuzoglu, CEO, Deloitte U.S.
  • Lidia Fonseca, chief digital and technology officer, Pfizer
  • Magnus Östberg, chief software officer, Mercedes-Benz AG
  • Marc Petit, general manager for Unreal Engine, Epic Games
  • Markus Gross, vice president of Research, Walt Disney Studios
  • Michael Russinovich, CTO and Technical Fellow, Microsoft Azure
  • Natalya Tatarchuk, director of global graphics, Unity
  • Peter Stone, executive director, Sony AI, and professor of computer science, University of Texas, Austin
  • Stefan Sicklinger, head of BigLoop and Advanced Systems, CARIAD/VW Group
  • Yu Liu, director of AI, Meta
  • Zoe Lofgren, member of Congress, U.S. House of Representatives
Spotlight on Startups

NVIDIA Inception, a global program to nurture cutting-edge startups with 9,000+ members, will host tracks aimed at helping emerging companies build and grow their businesses and gain industry knowledge.

Sessions designed for venture capital firms include: "Emerging Venture Themes for 2022 - Omniverse + Metaverse" and "Emerging Venture Themes for 2022 - Quantum Computing."

Learning and Development

GTC also offers excellent opportunities for new and experienced developers to get training in some of the hottest areas in technology.

It starts with Learning Day on Monday, March 21, and continues all week. There will be sessions in four languages across multiple time zones from NVIDIA subject-matter experts and through NVIDIA's Deep Learning Institute and the NVIDIA Academy.

Students and early-career professionals can participate in introductory deep learning and robotics courses. These include sessions like "The Right Formula for AI Success: Insights from AI High Performer," "Deep Learning Demystified" and the "5 Steps for Starting a Career in AI" panel.

More experienced developers can enroll in DLI courses. Participants can dig as deeply as they like, even after the conference ends and earn DLI certificates demonstrating subject-matter competency.

And through the end of March, new members to NVIDIA's Developer Program can access an additional free GTC DLI course when they sign up.

Developed for IT professionals, NVIDIA Academy will host certified training programs on the data center, InfiniBand, IT infrastructure and networking. The program includes instructor led-training sessions followed by self-paced coursework and proctored certification tests.

Supporting AI Ecosystem for All

As part of NVIDIA's commitment to making AI accessible for all developer communities and emerging markets, numerous sessions will showcase how developers and startups in emerging economies are building and scaling AI and data science.

Sessions for emerging markets include "Look to Africa to Advance Artificial Intelligence" and "Democratizing AI in Emerging Markets Through the United AI Alliance."

NVIDIA also provides free credits for DLI courses to minority-serving institutions, from community colleges to historically Black colleges and universities.

Visit the GTC site to register for free.

Disclaimer

Nvidia Corporation published this content on 18 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
