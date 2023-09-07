Sept 7 (Reuters) - AI research lab Imbue has raised $200 million in a Series B funding round, which included participation from Astera Institute and Nvidia, at a valuation of over $1 billion, the company said in a blog post on Thursday.

Companies across the world, from banks to big tech, have doubled down on investments in artificial intelligence (AI) after ChatGPT, a generative AI chatbot by Microsoft-backed MSFT.O OpenAI took the world by storm in late 2022.

"The latest funding will accelerate our development of AI systems that can reason and code," the company said. (Reporting by Jaiveer Singh Shekhawat in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)